Cority Announces The Launch Of Audit And SIF Essentials, Expanding Digital Safety Solutions For EHS Professionals

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The new solutions offer faster implementation and stronger risk management for EHS teams.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, December 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Cority , the global leader in enterprise Environmental, Health, and Safety (EHS) software, is proud to announce two new solution packages – SIF Essentials and Audit Essentials - designed to advance workplace safety performance. These purpose-built solutions provide organizations with powerful tools to digitize critical safety workflows, improve compliance, and reduce operational risk.Created for streamlined implementation and out-of-the-box configuration, Cority has developed a specific line of Essentials software solutions for organizations looking for a faster time to value on their investment in the digitization of EHS operations. Audit Essentials enhances overall EHS audit program performance through a purpose-built software package that reduces software deployment time and complexity. Meanwhile, SIF Essentials delivers tools and workflows specifically designed to help businesses manage high-risk scenarios and prioritize interventions to prevent serious injuries and fatalities (SIF). Both new solutions are available as part of the company's CorityOne responsible business platform and integrate seamlessly with Cority's more comprehensive Safety Cloud solution ."At Cority, we're dedicated to helping organizations achieve their safety and compliance goals with solutions that are both impactful and easy to implement,” said Sean Baldry, senior director of product marketing at Cority and registered Canadian Safety Professional.“With these new packaged offerings, we're addressing two critical areas for EHS professionals while enabling faster time-to-value and a strong return on their initial software investment.”Audit Essentials: Simplifying and accelerating EHS auditsAudit Essentials addresses the growing interest from organizations to digitize their EHS audit programs, thereby improving compliance performance and enabling them to identify and address program gaps earlier before they can contribute to tangible losses. Designed as an add-on to Cority's Safety Essentials solution, Audit Essentials helps businesses:-Simplify compliance: Audit Essentials offers tools to automate audit scheduling, notifications, and approval workflows to ensure critical audit tasks are completed on time;-Enhance data visibility: Pre-built dashboards and analytics make it easier for organizational leaders to assess audit program performance and prioritize resources to address known deficiencies or areas of opportunity and-Improve efficiency: Mobile-enabled audit program tools and workflows help reduce administrative burdens linked to manual, paper-based audit programs, while increasing workforce participation in audit tasks critical for sustained performance improvement.Audit Essentials empowers organizations to execute audits with precision and agility, reducing the risk of non-compliance and improving overall audit performance.SIF Essentials: Advancing serious injury & fatality preventionThe SIF Essentials solution is designed to help organizations prevent serious injuries and fatalities by enabling them to detect and address deficiencies better in the planning and execution of high-risk work. Leveraging research-validated tools developed by the Edison Electric Institute (EEI), SIF Essentials offers:-Enhanced tools for SIF classification: Provision of SIF classification models ensures that users can categorize any event for its SIF potential, helping leaders identify where uncontrolled hazards pose the most significant risk to the workforce, enabling better interventions-Leading measures to validate required controls: SIF Essentials includes capabilities that help organizations verify the presence and effectiveness of control measures needed to manage high-energy sourcesSIF Essentials is ideal for industries such as oil & gas, mining, construction, and manufacturing, where high-risk activities are prevalent and error tolerance is low. With pre-built templates, workflows, and data visualization options, the solution accelerates SIF program implementation while reducing costs and improving safety outcomes.For more information about Audit Essentials, SIF Essentials, or Cority's full suite of safety solutions, visit .About CorityCority gives every employee from the field to the boardroom the power to make a difference, reducing risks and creating a safer, healthier, and more sustainable world. For over 35 years, Cority's people-first software solutions have been built by EHS and sustainability experts who know the pressures businesses face. Time-tested, scalable, and configurable, CorityOne is the responsible business platform that combines datasets from across the organization to enable improved efficiencies, actionable insights, data-driven decisions, and more accurate reporting on performance. Trusted by over 1,400 organizations worldwide, Cority deeply cares about helping people work toward a better future for everyone. To learn more, visit

Natalie Rizk

RiotMind

+1 800-276-9120

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.