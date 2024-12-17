Minister Says 85% Of Able-Bodied Citizens In Garabagh Employed
Date
12/17/2024 6:09:25 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Qabil Ashirov
The increase in the wage fund by more than 3.2 times over the
last 6 years is one of the main indicators of business development,
Azernews reports, citing labor and Social
Protection Minister Sahil Babayev, as he stated during his speech
at the "Customs-Business Forum 2024: Dialogue" event.
He noted that over the mentioned period, 80% of the increase in
labour contracts in Azerbaijan was due to the private sector.
The minister also stated that 85% of able-bodied citizens in
Garabagh have been employed.
"Efforts continue to ensure the employment of the remaining
citizens," he noted.
It is worth noting that over the past few years, Azerbaijan has
experienced significant economic and social changes, particularly
in the labour market. The government's focus on economic
diversification and private sector development has led to a notable
increase in employment and wage growth. Initiatives to stimulate
private sector activity, including tax incentives, investment in
infrastructure, and regulatory reforms, have contributed to this
positive trend.
The reconstruction of Garabagh, following its liberation, has
become a central aspect of Azerbaijan's economic strategy. With
extensive investments being made in infrastructure, housing, and
industry, the region is being revitalized, and employment
opportunities are increasing. The government's efforts to ensure
that 85% of able-bodied citizens in Garabagh are employed reflect a
commitment to regional development and social stability.
The Customs-Business Forum 2024 serves as a platform for
discussing the intersection of business and regulatory practices,
aiming to enhance cooperation between the public and private
sectors. The forum's discussions on wage growth and employment
highlight the importance of a collaborative approach to achieving
sustainable economic development and improving the standard of
living for all Azerbaijani citizens.
