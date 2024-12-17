Minister Says 85% Of Able-Bodied Citizens In Garabagh Employed

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Qabil Ashirov Read more

The increase in the wage fund by more than 3.2 times over the last 6 years is one of the main indicators of business development, Azernews reports, citing and Social Protection Sahil Babayev, as he stated during his speech at the "Customs-Business Forum 2024: Dialogue" event.

He noted that over the mentioned period, 80% of the increase in labour contracts in Azerbaijan was due to the private sector.

The minister also stated that 85% of able-bodied citizens in Garabagh have been employed.

"Efforts continue to ensure the employment of the remaining citizens," he noted.

It is worth noting that over the past few years, Azerbaijan has experienced significant economic and social changes, particularly in the labour market. The government's focus on economic diversification and private sector development has led to a notable increase in employment and wage growth. Initiatives to stimulate private sector activity, including tax incentives, investment in infrastructure, and regulatory reforms, have contributed to this positive trend.

The reconstruction of Garabagh, following its liberation, has become a central aspect of Azerbaijan's economic strategy. With extensive investments being made in infrastructure, housing, and industry, the region is being revitalized, and employment opportunities are increasing. The government's efforts to ensure that 85% of able-bodied citizens in Garabagh are employed reflect a commitment to regional development and social stability.

The Customs-Business Forum 2024 serves as a platform for discussing the intersection of business and regulatory practices, aiming to enhance cooperation between the public and private sectors. The forum's discussions on wage growth and employment highlight the importance of a collaborative approach to achieving sustainable economic development and improving the standard of living for all Azerbaijani citizens.