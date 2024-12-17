Saudi Arabia's Civil Aviation Regulator Enlists Caai To Harmonise Safety Regulatory Framework With EASA

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Representatives from GACA and CAAi at the project kick-off meeting in Riyadh.

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, December 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The General Authority of Civil (GACA) of Saudi Arabia has appointed CAA International (CAAi), the UK Civil Aviation Authority's technical cooperation arm, to harmonise Saudi Arabia's aviation safety regulatory framework with the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA). This collaboration officially launched in November, with a series of project launch meetings and briefings in Riyadh.Over the next 14 months, regulatory experts from CAAi will work closely with GACA's experts to develop updated aviation regulations that continue to meet International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) standards. These new regulations will cover Air Operations, Airworthiness, Personnel Licensing and will be harmonised with European standards while being tailored specifically for Saudi Arabia's aviation sector. This initiative supports Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030, with the aviation sector positioned as a key driver of economic diversification.The project will be carried out in three phases. Phase One involves assessing the current General Authority of Civil Aviation Safety Regulations (GACAR) system, developing initial migration plans, and establishing transitional arrangements for an EASA-harmonised framework. In Phase Two, the focus will shift to defining and structuring the new regulatory framework, ensuring legal alignment in Saudi Arabia with the EASA system while maintaining compliance with national laws, ICAO standards and other international civil aviation treaties and agreements that KSA is part of. Phase Three will concentrate on developing new safety regulations for Air Operations, Airworthiness and Personnel Licensing.This project builds on the long-standing relationship between GACA and CAAi. Earlier this year, CAAi supported the effective implementation of Saudi Arabia's State Safety Programme and National Aviation Safety Plan, following a 2023 agreement for technical support to enhance the Kingdom's aviation safety regulations.Speaking after the project launch meeting, Captain Sulaiman Almuhaimedi, ExecutiveVice President of Safety & Aviation Standards at GACA, said:"The cooperation between GACA and CAAi is a continuation of the distinguished and historical relations between the two nations. Today, we are witnessing an unprecedented moment in the history of the kingdom's aviation safety regulatory framework. This transformation of KSA's aviation safety regulations aims to secure the highest practicable degree of international uniformity in regulations, standards, process, and procedures to shape the advancements and progress towards reaching the highest level of aviation safety in the Kingdom. The harmonisation fosters an environment that enables a sustainable growth of aviation activities to ultimately help in achieving and exceeding the KSA's civil aviation strategy objectives”.Rob Erskine, Head of International Operations at CAAi, added:“We are thrilled to strengthen our partnership with GACA and help Saudi Arabia meet its Vision 2030 goals of becoming a global aviation leader. The Kingdom's commitment to advancing its aviation sector is truly commendable. Through this project, we aim to establish a modern updated regulatory framework that will foster sustainable growth in Saudi Arabia's air transport industry. We welcomed supporting GACA in announcing to the civil aviation industry a new Regulatory Policy towards ICAO compliance, harmonised with EASA Regulations and tailored to KSA national requirements.”Neil Crompton, His Majesty's Ambassador to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, said:“I am delighted to see the continuing collaboration between GACA and CAAi with the start of this third assignment under the Agreement signed in my presence in 2023. The evolvement of the Civil Aviation Regulatory Framework will support Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 and ensure sustainable growth with the aviation sector positioned as a key driver of economic diversification. This announcement furthers our cooperation in Civil Aviation and supports our mission to develop and maintain the long-standing relationship between the UK and Saudi Arabia.”Under GACA's leadership, the Saudi Civil Aviation Strategy aims to triple passenger numbers to 330 million by 2030. In 2023, GACA launched the Aviation Standards Optimisation Programme to implement global safety standards and elevate the passenger experience.The project launched in November 2024 and is expected to conclude in early 2026.CAA International (CAAi) is the technical cooperation arm of the UK Civil Aviation Authority. CAAi provides regulatory advice, training, capacity-building programmes and examination services to aviation regulators and industry organisations across the globe. Drawing on world-leading expertise from within the UK regulator, CAAi helps organisations design and implement regulatory best practices to comply with international regulatory standards.CAAi's collaboration with the General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) began in 2018 with the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the UK Civil Aviation Authority (UK CAA) and GACA.In 2023, GACA appointed CAAi to assess and enhance Saudi Arabia's aviation safety regulatory frameworks . 