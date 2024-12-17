Isak Andic, founder of Mango, tragically dies after falling in a cave

(MENAFN) Isak Andic, the wealthy creator of the high-street apparel business Mango, died in an accident on Saturday while exploring caves near Barcelona. According to Spanish media, the 71-year-old died after falling down a ravine while hiking through mountain range caverns.



Andic was with his son and other family individuals when he fell, in accordance with the El Pais newspaper, unleashing a huge emergency reaction.



The Turkish-born entrepreneur founded Mango with the assist of his brother, Nahman, in Barcelona in 1984 and the chain currently functions about 3,000 outlets in 120 nations. Forbes predicted Andic's net worth to be USD 4.5 billion (£3.6bn). Andic was said that he fell down a 150-metre ravine while hiking in an area of the Montserrat mountains famous for its deep caves.



Police were phoned at around 13:00 local time (12:00 GMT), and a helicopter and mountains experts unit went to the location of the accident, El Pais stated.



