New Delhi, Delhi, India Parimatch News , the Indian sports community, is thrilled to announce its partnership with the iconic NH7 Weekender also known as the Happiest Festival. Taking place on December 14-15, 2024, at Teerth Fields, Pune, the festival promises two unforgettable days of music, fun, and meaningful connections.



Parimatch News Lights Up NH7 Weekender With Guaranteed Prizes and iPhone Giveaway





Known for its diversity, NH7 Weekender 2024 brings an exciting lineup of over 30 artists across two days. The first day will feature a mix of iconic Indian music legends like Amit Trivedi and Usha Uthup, alongside crowd favorites like Raftaar, Dhvani Bhanushali, and Ankur Tewari & The Ghalat Family, setting the perfect tone for the festival's opening. The second day takes the energy to new heights with R&B sensation Jorja Smith, hip-hop icon King, and standout acts like Youngr, Jarreau Vandal, Kayan's dynamic DJ set, and many more. Adding to this excitement, Parimatch News will elevate the festival experience with exclusive activities and interactive zones that bring fans closer to the action.





As the co-powered Partner, Parimatch News will introduce The Ultimate Chill Zone-a two-story booth that is open for all attendees. Inside, guests can unwind on comfy bean bags, take memorable photos in the vibrant photo zone, charge their devices at convenient charging stations, and join an exciting giveaway for a chance to win a brand-new iPhone! Joining the giveaway is easy-simply spin the online Wheel of Fortune offered by Parimatch News promoters. Every spin guarantees a prize, such as a bucket hat or a sting backpack, and also enters you into the iPhone giveaway automatically. The lucky iPhone winner will be selected live at the Parimatch News Experience Zone on the second day of the event through a randomizer.





One of the festival's stages will proudly carry the Parimatch News brand, hosting electrifying performances that embody the spirit of connection and celebration.







NH7 Weekender has earned its title as the Happiest Music Festival by creating an atmosphere where emotions run high and joy is contagious. It's a place where fans come alive, fully immersing themselves in the music and experiencing the thrill of seeing beloved artists light up the stage. Every moment is designed to leave attendees with memories they'll cherish for a long time. Partnering with Parimatch News extends the festival's offering by providing even more meaningful experiences for music enthusiasts.





“At Parimatch News, we're all about the spirit of winning-both on and off the field. And we believe that every victory has its own soundtrack. What is that song or melody that pops up in your head when you achieve your biggest goals and you feel like everything is possible? You'll definitely hear it at this year's NH7 Weekender. To make this festival even more fun for sports and music fans, we'll season it with a " Beat of Victory "-our exclusive set of thrilling activities, generous prizes, and a vibrant fan zone. You'll like it there!” commented the Parimatch News Press Office .





As NH7 Weekender celebrates its 15th edition, this partnership underscores a shared commitment to innovation, entertainment, and community engagement. Together, Parimatch News and NH7 Weekender will continue to inspire and connect audiences through a shared passion for music.





Join Parimatch News at NH7 Weekender and stay tuned to the beat of victory!







