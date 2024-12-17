Russian's Nuclear Protection Forces Chief Killed In Moscow Explosion

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Russian have reported that Igor Kirillov, the senior commander of Russia's chemical and biological defense forces, was killed in an explosion in Moscow.

RT, citing Russian security sources, stated that Kirillov, along with his assistant, was targeted early this morning, Tuesday, December 17 in southeastern Moscow.

Kirillov, the head of Russia's Chemical and Biological Radiation Defense Forces, was confirmed dead by officials from Russia's Investigative Committee.

Reports on the nature of the attack indicate that explosives were planted in a scooter near the entrance of a residential building, which detonated as Kirillov passed by.

It is noteworthy that Kirillov was sanctioned by the UK in October of this year over accusations related to the use of chemical weapons in Ukraine.

No group or individual has claimed responsibility for the assassination, and the Russian government has launched a criminal investigation into the matter.

This incident recalls the assassination of Darya Dugina, daughter of Alexander Dugin, a close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, in an explosion in Moscow in August 2022. Russia blamed Ukraine for the attack.

The assassination of Igor Kirillov raises significant questions about security within Russia and the ongoing tensions with Ukraine. The involvement of external or internal actors in such targeted attacks remains a key area of concern for Russian authorities.

The investigation into Kirillov's death will likely intensify as the Kremlin seeks to identify the perpetrators and prevent further incidents that could destabilize Russia's internal security and its international relations.

