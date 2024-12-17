Ananya Panday: Deepika Padukone’S A Woman Who Stands Up For Every Person On The Set

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Dec 15 (IANS) Ananya Panday has heaped praise on Deepika Padukone and shared that the star's a woman who stands up for every person on the set.

Sharing an anecdote about Deepika Padukone, Ananya said:“When I started out in the industry, I didn't really know that one could really stand up and reinforce what they want. I used to simply do what I was asked to do.”

“Deepika is a woman who stands up for every person on the set, in a very polite way. Because whenever a girl speaks up she is called bossy, or difficult to work with, but she used to convey her needs in a very polite and empathetic way, which made me realise that there is a way in which you can do this,” added the actress, who worked with Deepika in "Gehraiyaan."

The“Call Me Bae” actress was seen on the latest edition of“O Womaniya” 2024 roundtable. She was joined by Richa Chadha, Shakun Batra, Nikkhil Advani, Parvathy Thiruvothu, Ishita Moitra and Stuti Ramachandra, Director and Head of Production, International Originals, Prime Video, India, along with moderator, Anupama Chopra.

The actress said that Deepika made a huge positive impact on her.

“Deepika inspired me as a younger female actress to go on further to make a change. Now I do speak up when I am not comfortable doing certain things or saying certain things, because I don't want a young girl to be spoken to in a certain manner because I am being shown like that on-screen.”

“So now I am way more conscious about my choices, more than I have been in the past,” she added.

On the film front, Ananya was last seen on screen in“CTRL”, a screenlife thriller film directed by Vikramaditya Motwane. She will next be seen in the passionate lovestory“Chand Mera Dil”, which also stars Lakshya.