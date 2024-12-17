Daraa Governorate discovers on Monday remains of bodies found in 12 mass graves

(MENAFN) Over 12 mass graves were found on Monday in Daraa Governorate in southern Syria has what is left of bodies thought to be individuals murdered by the of ousted presedent Bashar Assad.



After the fall previously this month of the Baath government, mass graves are being uncovered as part of search and survey missions across the nation.



According to a statement issued by anti-regime parties conducting excavation work in Daraa using construction equipment, a mass grave was uncovered in Izraa area.



It announced 31 bodies have been found till now and the total may rose. Local citizens are helping in the excavations.



Previously, Anadolu staffs took footage of a mass grave in the Baghdad Bridge region outside Damascus, where the remains of bodies thought to belong to citizens murdered by the Assad government were discovered.



It is understood that those who died due to torture and conditions in various prisons, including the notorious Sednaya Prison in the capital, Damascus, were buried in the cemetery.



