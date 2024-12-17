Openwear By Leijing Zhou Wins Iron In A' Engineering And Innovation Awards

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Openwear

Innovative Wearable Prototype Toolkit Earns Leijing Zhou International Recognition in Product Engineering and Technical Design

COMO, CO, ITALY, December 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The A' Design Award , a highly respected and well-recognized award in the field of engineering design, has announced Leijing Zhou 's "Openwear" as a winner of the Iron A' Product Engineering and Technical Design Award. This prestigious recognition celebrates Openwear's innovative approach to building rapid wearable prototypes, which aligns with current trends and needs within the Engineering industry.Openwear's significance extends beyond the winner, as it offers practical benefits for users, the industry, and other stakeholders. By facilitating quick attachment and connection, this toolkit enables users to directly build and test prototypes on intended substrates like clothes. This user-centric design approach, combined with its innovative application of technology, positions Openwear as a valuable asset for advancing Engineering industry standards and practices.The awarded design stands out in the market through its unique features and functionality. Openwear comprises a modified Lilypad USB development board, 11 newly designed modules, and quick connecting cables. The inclusion of magnets in the PCB backs allows for rapid fixing using magnetic force, while the O-connectors and bolts work seamlessly with the 3mm pin sizes on the PCB. These thoughtful design elements contribute to Openwear's ease of use and versatility.This recognition from the A' Design Award serves as motivation for Leijing Zhou and her team to continue striving for excellence and innovation in future projects. By inspiring further exploration in the realm of wearable prototyping, Openwear has the potential to influence industry standards and foster advancements in the field of Engineering design.Openwear was designed by a talented team including Leijing Zhou, Xin An, Yiqing Zhang, and Yang Mao, who contributed their expertise to bring this innovative toolkit to life.Interested parties may learn more about the design at the following URL:About Leijing ZhouLeijing Zhou hails from China and studied for many years in the UK, the Netherlands and Singapore. His research focuses on human-computer interaction and intelligent design. Zhou has also published nearly 10 international journals and articles. He has been a core member in organizing the World Conference on Industrial Design, the World Conference on Ecological Design and the United Nations Industrial Development Organization Ecological Design Leader Class.About Zhejiang UniversityZhejiang University is a public university located in Hangzhou, Zhejiang, China, affiliated with the Ministry of Education. As part of Project 211, Project 985, and the Double First-Class Construction, the university comprises 7 faculties, 37 colleges, schools, and departments, offering 140 undergraduate and 300 graduate programs. The university also has seven affiliated hospitals, one museum, and two international joint institutes, and is a member of the prestigious C9 League.About A' Design AwardThe Iron A' Design Award is a prestigious recognition granted to good designs that meet the rigorous professional and industrial standards set by the A' Design Awards. Recipients of this award are acknowledged for their practical innovations and contributions to their respective fields, providing solutions that improve quality of life and foster positive change. The Iron A' Design Award winner designs demonstrate competent technical characteristics linked with know-how and talent, satisfying our needs and providing us with fulfillment. These designs are respected for their thoroughness and are designed to help make the world a better place.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an international and juried design competition that has been organized annually since 2008 across all industries, with participation open to entries from all countries. The A' Product Engineering and Technical Design Award category recognizes remarkable achievements in engineering design, showcasing pioneering designs that contribute to the growth of the product engineering and design sector. By participating in this prestigious award, entrants have the opportunity to gain international recognition for their engineering design skills and acquire global appreciation within the competitive industry. The ultimate aim of the A' Design Award is to recognize and promote superior products and projects that advance and benefit society, driven by a philanthropic mission to enhance the world through the power of good design.Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at:

