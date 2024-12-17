Eastroc Amla Juice Packaging By Guangzhou ID Advertising Co.,Ltd Wins Iron A' Design Award

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Eastroc Amla Juice

Guangzhou ID Advertising Co.,Ltd receives prestigious recognition for innovative Eastroc Amla Juice packaging design in the A' Packaging Design Awards.

COMO, CO, ITALY, December 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The A' Design Award , a highly respected and well-recognized award in the field of packaging design, has announced Guangzhou ID Advertising Co.,Ltd as a winner in the Packaging Design category for their exceptional work on the Eastroc Amla Juice packaging. This prestigious recognition highlights the significance of the A' Packaging Design Awards within the packaging industry and positions Guangzhou ID Advertising Co.,Ltd as a leader in innovative packaging solutions.The Eastroc Amla Juice packaging design aligns with current industry trends, focusing on eco-friendly materials and visually appealing aesthetics that effectively communicate the product's benefits. This award-winning design showcases the practical advantages of thoughtful packaging, offering improved user convenience, enhanced brand identity, and a competitive edge in the market.Guangzhou ID Advertising Co.,Ltd's design for Eastroc Amla Juice stands out for its creative use of Morandi green, a color that evokes the natural fruit green of Amla and conveys a sense of freshness and digestive comfort. The packaging features a distinctive pattern of three dots arranged in a lace-like design, extending from the label to the bottleneck, creating a visually captivating and memorable brand identity. The staggered arrangement of Amla fruit images further emphasizes the high juice content, enticing consumers to make a purchase.The Iron A' Design Award for the Eastroc Amla Juice packaging serves as a testament to Guangzhou ID Advertising Co.,Ltd's commitment to excellence and innovation in the packaging industry. This recognition is expected to inspire the company's future projects, fostering continued exploration of cutting-edge design solutions that prioritize functionality, sustainability, and aesthetic appeal.Team MembersThe award-winning Eastroc Amla Juice packaging was designed by the talented team at Guangzhou ID Advertising Co.,Ltd, including Yilin Lu, Zijun Liu, and Jianchao Chen, who collaborated to create this innovative and visually striking design.Interested parties may learn more at:About Guangzhou ID Advertising Co.,LtdGuangzhou ID Advertising Co., Ltd. is a leading visual strategy company based in China, specializing in category innovation, packaging design, and implementation. With over 17 years of experience, ID Advertising has successfully assisted more than 200 brands in achieving their visual strategy goals, serving clients such as Mengniu Dairy, Yantang Milk, Coca-Cola, Wens Ranch, and Eastroc Super Drink. The company is dedicated to empowering brands with sustainable growth strategies through their type and category innovation model.About A' Design AwardThe Iron A' Design Award recognizes designs that meet rigorous professional and industrial standards set by the A' Design Awards. Recipients of this award are acknowledged for their practical innovations and contributions to their respective fields, providing solutions that improve quality of life and foster positive change. The Iron A' Design Award is a prestigious recognition granted to well-designed products, projects, services, experiences, ideas, and intellectual properties that demonstrate skill, specialization, understanding, and creative capacity. The award-winning designs are expected to be highly regarded, admired, and cherished creations that integrate industry best practices and provide quality of life improvements.About A' Design AwardThe A' Packaging Design Award is a prestigious international competition that recognizes outstanding achievements in packaging design. The award welcomes entries from innovative packaging designers, forward-thinking agencies, leading manufacturers, and influential brands, providing a platform to showcase creativity and gain global recognition. The competition is judged by a world-class panel of design professionals, packaging industry experts, journalists, and academics who evaluate entries based on pre-established criteria. By participating in the A' Packaging Design Award, entrants have the opportunity to contribute to the advancement of the packaging industry and inspire future trends. The A' Design Award, now in its 16th year, is driven by a philanthropic mission to make the world a better place through the power of good design. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and take part with their projects at

Makpal Bayetova

A' DESIGN AWARD & COMPETITION SRL

+39 031 497 2900

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.