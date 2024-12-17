AISIN unveils ambitious expansion strategy at Automechanika Dubai 2024

(MENAFN- Orient Planet Group) UAE, December 16, 2024 - AISIN Corporation, a global leader in automotive components, unveiled its ambitious vision for the future of the global aftermarket industry and introduced new tyre brand – AITERRA – at Automechanika Dubai 2024, demonstrating its commitment to providing innovative and high-quality solutions for the automotive aftermarket.



The event, which was held recently, at the Dubai World Trade Centre, served as an ideal platform for the company to share its strategic plan to become a total automotive parts and service provider. AISIN aims to cater to a wide range of customer needs by expanding its current product line-up, which includes cooling systems, drivetrain products, steering and suspension, chemicals and fluids, and many more, beyond traditional in-house brands. As part of its future plans, the company will offer a comprehensive range of aftermarket parts, including essential maintenance items such as wiper blades, lubricants, high-quality batteries, tire accessories, wheel balancers, paints, car lifts, and other tools for vehicle upkeep.



During the event, the company also showcased its wide range of equipment for automotive service and maintenance, including rim solutions and e-mobility components.



Mr. Masahiro Shiiya, president of AISIN Corporation’s Global Aftermarket company, stated: “At AISIN, our expansion strategy is a clear reflection of our vision to evolve as a comprehensive automotive parts and service provider. We're not just focusing on traditional components but broadening our offering to include essential maintenance items such as tires, lubricants, and service tools, supported by our global network of 36 locations. Our commitment to sustainability is embodied in AITERRA, where advanced technology meets eco-friendly solutions, driving us towards a zero-emission future. With regional customization and a focus on emerging trends, we ensure our products and services cater to local needs while staying ahead of the competition. Automechanika Dubai provides an excellent platform for us to showcase innovations like AITERRA, reinforcing our leadership in the global automotive aftermarket industry.”



Leveraging a current global network of 36 locations across 17 countries, AISIN’s aftermarket business is well-positioned to cater to the unique needs of each regional market. The company’s extensive manufacturing capabilities and global reach enable it to deliver high-quality products and services to customers worldwide, ensuring timely and efficient solutions.



A significant development in AISIN’s expansion is the upcoming launch of its own tire brand, AITERRA, slated for release in April 2025. The name AITERRA combines two powerful elements: “AI” from AISIN, symbolizing the company’s commitment to cutting-edge technology and innovation, and “Terra,” the Latin word for Earth, reflecting AISIN's deep connection to the environment and its focus on sustainable solutions. The synergy between AITERRA tires and AISIN's other products is expected to provide a comprehensive and unified solution for consumers, offering everything from vehicle maintenance to fuel efficiency and safety



AISIN is renowned for its cutting-edge technology and high-quality products. Being consistently ranked as a Top 10 global Tier One automotive supplier, it continues to drive innovation in the automotive industry, addressing critical challenges such as electrification, sustainability, and zero-emission solutions. With a global footprint, AISIN is shaping the future of mobility by delivering cutting-edge products and services. By expanding its aftermarket business and introducing new brands like AITERRA, AISIN is reinforcing its position as a leading provider of automotive solutions for today and tomorrow.





