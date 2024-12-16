Israeli Occupation Continues Attacks On Civilians In Gaza, West Bank

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) The of in Gaza reported that Israeli forces committed seven massacres against families in the Gaza Strip over the past 24 hours. The resulted in 52 deaths and 203 injuries, bringing the total death toll since the start of the war to 45,028, with 106,962 wounded.

Mohammed Abu Afash, director of the Medical Relief Organization in Gaza, issued a grave warning about the situation in northern Gaza. He described a horrifying scene of dead Palestinian bodies accumulating in the streets due to the ongoing Israeli airstrikes. Stray animals, including dogs and cats, are reportedly feeding on the bodies, signaling a looming environmental disaster.

Abu Afash also highlighted the critical shortage of medical staff and supplies. Due to the Israeli targeting of hospitals and medical personnel, many surgeons are unable to perform essential operations on the wounded. Furthermore, the blockade has severely restricted the entry of medical supplies into Gaza. The World Health Organization was only able to deliver a small amount of fuel and supplies, and it managed to evacuate only six critically wounded patients from Kamal Adwan Hospital in Beit Lahyia to Gaza City.

The health system in Gaza, particularly in the northern areas, is facing collapse. Israeli airstrikes have destroyed hospitals and medical facilities, while the blockade continues to prevent the flow of medicines and supplies, leaving many patients without the care they need.

In related news, Israeli state-owned media outlet“Kan” reported that a prisoner exchange deal between Israel and Hamas is currently under negotiation. However, there are concerns that some Israeli detainees may remain in captivity for an extended period. An anonymous Israeli official indicated that“things are progressing quickly,” and Israel views these as“decisive days” in the negotiations.

Meanwhile, tensions have escalated in the occupied West Bank, where clashes between Palestinian security forces and resistance fighters have continued for the twelfth consecutive day. These confrontations are focused around the Jenin refugee camp and surrounding neighborhoods. Local sources reported that Palestinian security forces forcibly dispersed a march from Jenin city to the camp, aimed at lifting the siege imposed by the security services. Another march within the camp, protesting the actions of the security forces and supporting the resistance, was also suppressed.

The Palestinian security services used sound bombs, tear gas, and live ammunition to disperse the crowds, resulting in suffocation injuries and the shooting of a young man. The violence escalated after the security services announced the implementation of the penultimate phase of their security operation,“Protect the Homeland.” Anwar Rajab, spokesperson for the Palestinian Authority's security forces, stated that the campaign aims to restore order and eliminate what he called“outlaws” in the Jenin camp, who have reportedly disrupted daily life and prevented citizens from accessing public services safely.