Lawrence Bishnoi Has Access To Cellphones In Sabarmati Jail, Claims Aide In 'Judicial' Confession: Report

(MENAFN- Live Mint) In a“judicial confession”, Hashim Baba, a close associate of Lawrence Bishnoi , has allegedly claimed that the jailed gangster has access to cellphones inside Gujarat's Sabarmati Central Jail, as reported by The Indian Express.

The report said that Hashim Baba, arrested in connection with the murder of a gym owner in Delhi in September, claimed in his confession that he received a call from Lawrence Bishnoi. During the call, Bishnoi reportedly showed him two cell phones and stated that“special arrangements” had been made for him inside the Sabarmati jail in Ahmedabad.

However, the IE report said the authorities in the Sabarmati prison rejected all the allegations, saying there was“no special arrangement for any inmate.” Nidhi Thakur, Superintendent of Sabarmati Central Jail, told The Indian Express. The authorities have denied any special arrangements for jail inmates, stating they adhere to the jail manual. They also refuted claims that Lawrence Bishnoi had access to cellphones inside the Sabarmati jail.

This is not the first time Lawrence Bishnoi, who is allegedly the mastermind behind singer Sidhu Moosewala's murder and the shooting at actor Salman Khan's Mumbai home, has been accused of possessing phones or making calls from inside prison.

Earlier in October, Lawrence Bishnoi's family reportedly spends ₹35-40 lakh annually to take care of the gangster as he is in jail, the gangster's 50-year-old cousin claimed, according to a report by Indian Express.

Bishnoi is a law graduate from the Punjab University. Speaking about the 31-year-old gang leader's career decision, Lawrence Bishnoi's cousin Ramesh Bishnoi said the family 'never imagined' that Lawrence Bishnoi would go on to become a criminal, The Indian Express reported.