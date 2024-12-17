Turkey’s vehicle production continues to decline in November

(MENAFN) Turkey’s vehicle production drops by 15.4 percent annually in November, marking the ninth consecutive month of decline, according to the latest report from the Turkish Automotive Manufacturers Association (OSD).



In November, automakers in Türkiye produce a total of 117,377 vehicles, the data reveals.



Passenger car production shrinks by 17.4 percent year-on-year, totaling 80,058 units last month.



Auto exports, including both passenger cars and commercial vehicles, decline to 89,187 units in November, down from 96,744 units in October.



The revenue from vehicle exports reaches USD3.2 billion in November, reflecting a 0.5 percent annual decrease.



Despite the production decline, Turkey’s auto market expands by 4.7 percent year-on-year, recording total sales of 125,132 units.



For the January-November period, the country’s overall vehicle production drops 8.1 percent compared to the previous year, totaling 1.2 million units, while passenger car production decreases by 6.2 percent to 822,361 units.

