Currencynewsbreaks Analyst Upgrades And Strategic Focus Drive Optimism For Paypal Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL)

has recently garnered attention following analyst upgrades and strategic initiatives aimed at revitalizing growth. Wolfe Research upgraded PayPal to“Outperform” with a $107 price target, citing the company's streamlined focus, expense management and shareholder returns as key factors contributing to a positive outlook. Analysts anticipate growth in areas such as branded checkout innovations, Braintree and Venmo monetization, alongside increased debit card adoption through the PayPal Everywhere rewards campaign.

Similarly, Bank of America Securities upgraded PayPal to“Buy” from“Neutral,” raising the price target to $103. This optimism is attributed to PayPal's turnaround efforts under CEO Alex Chriss, with expectations of accelerated transaction profit growth in 2025. Encouraging e-commerce spending data during the recent holiday season further supports this positive sentiment. Additionally, PayPal's investor day in February is anticipated to be a potential catalyst for the company's future performance.

As of Dec. 16, 2024, PayPal's stock is trading at $91.05, reflecting a slight increase from the previous close. The stock has shown resilience, with a year-to-date increase of approximately 47%, though it remains over 70% below its 2021 peak. Investors are closely monitoring PayPal's strategic initiatives and market performance, particularly in the face of competition from platforms like Apple Pay, as the company seeks to enhance its branded checkout experience and expand its market presence.

About PayPal Holdings Inc.

PayPal has been revolutionizing commerce globally for more than 25 years. Creating innovative experiences that make moving money, selling and shopping simple, personalized and secure, PayPal empowers consumers and businesses in approximately 200 markets to join and thrive in the global economy. For more information, visit

