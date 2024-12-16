Key Driver Transforming The Social Trading Platform Market 2024: Rising Cryptocurrency Adoption Fuels Market Growth

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Social Trading Global Report 2024 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

- The Business Research Company

What Growth Has the Social Trading Platform Market Experienced in Recent Years?

The social trading platform market size has grown strongly in recent years. It will grow from $2.26 billion in 2023 to $2.43 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 7.6%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to the increasing adoption of social media and online communities for trading insights, growing demand for accessible trading platforms that enable real-time decision-making, rising interest in collaborative trading approaches among retail investors, increasing availability of advanced trading tools and analytics within social trading platforms and the growing number of retail investors seeking guidance from experienced traders.

What Is the Projected Growth of the Social Trading Platform Market?

The social trading platform market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $3.27 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 7.7%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to the expansion of AI-driven trading algorithms to enhance user experience and predictive accuracy, integration of blockchain technology to ensure transaction security and transparency, rise in the number of millennial and Gen Z investors using mobile-first trading solutions, increased investment in platforms offering comprehensive educational resources and social features, and development of personalized trading strategies powered by machine learning and big data analytics.

What Drives The Growth Of the Social Trading Platform Market?

The increasing penetration of cryptocurrency is expected to propel the growth of the social trading platform market going forward. Cryptocurrency is a digital or virtual form of currency that uses cryptography for security and operates independently of a central authority, enabling decentralized transactions on a blockchain network. The growing adoption of cryptocurrencies, driven by their decentralized nature and potential for high returns, has attracted a wide range of investors seeking innovative trading methods. A social trading platform for cryptocurrency allows users to follow and mimic the trades of experienced investors, enhancing their trading decisions and potentially improving profits.

Who Are the Major Players in the Social Trading Platform Market?

Major companies operating in the social trading platform market are IG Group Holdings plc, Plus500 Ltd., eToro Group Ltd., Zerodha Broking Ltd., XM Group, Alpari Group, AvaTrade, Saxo Bank, RoboForex, NAGA Group AG, Pepperstone Group Limited, Collective2, Dukascopy Bank SA, OANDA Corporation, Ayondo Holding AG, iSystems, Myfxbook Ltd, FXCM Inc., Darwinex, Instaforex, IC Markets

How Are Market Trends Innovating within the Social Trading Platform Industry?

Major companies operating in the social trading platform market are focusing on advanced technologies, such as copy trading, to gain a competitive advantage. Copy trading is a trading strategy where individuals replicate the trades of experienced investors or traders in real time, allowing them to benefit from the expertise of others. This approach is often used to simplify investment decisions and potentially enhance returns by following established strategies.

What Are the Key Market Segments Making Up the Social Trading Platform Industry?

- By Platform: Personal Computer PC, Mobile

- By Asset Class: Equity, Commodity, Crypto, Other Asset Classes

- By End-User: Individual Traders, Professional Traders

What is the Regional Distribution of the Social Trading Platform Market?

North America was the largest region in the social trading platform market in 2023. This report covers market sizes and trends in the Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa regions.

