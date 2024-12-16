Pacific Battleship Center Receives Prestigious Secretary Of The Navy Environmental Award

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Navy CAPT Jessica O'Brien, Commanding Officer, Naval Weapons Station Seal Beach, presents the Secretary of the Navy 2024 Environmental Award to Jonathan Williams, President and CEO of Pacific Battleship Center.

Logo of the National Museum of the Surface Navy

Logo of the Battleship IOWA Museum

Award recognizes Pacific Battleship Center for its support of the U.S. Fleet Forces Command exhibit aboard Battleship IOWA

- Jonathan Williams, President and CEO of Pacific Battleship CenterSAN PEDRO, CA, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Battleship IOWA Museum , the future home of the National Museum of the Surface Navy at the Battleship IOWA , has received the Secretary of the Navy Environmental Award, recognizing the Pacific Battleship Center for its support of the U.S. Fleet Forces Command interactive Stewards of the Sea exhibit aboard Battleship IOWA.The prestigious award was presented on the behalf of the Secretary of the Navy to Pacific Battleship Center President and CEO Jonathan Williams by Navy CAPT Jessica O'Brien, Commanding Officer, Naval Weapons Station Seal Beach.“The Navy places a tremendous value on the protection of our marine ecosystem to include marine species research and monitoring. The challenge, however, is that this is a little-known fact outside of the Navy,” explained O'Brien.“Today we have this incredible exhibit telling the Navy's environmental stewardship story to over a half million visitors each year.”“Stewards of the Sea” features Stewie, the U.S. Navy's environmental mascot who is a champion for environmental research and protection, and explains how naval ships use protective measures to safeguard marine life. The green sea turtle engages youth and educates them on how they can make a difference in saving the ocean.“The Navy's environmental stewardship story is not well known, but it has an enormous impact on our country, our globe, and our world's oceans,” Williams stated.“I believe this exhibit is a great testbed for taking the story to the public across the nation to impact change, change opinions, and raise awareness of what the United States Navy is doing as it operates worldwide.”Hands-on activities and immersive scenarios allow participants to scan the horizon through giant“Big Eye” binoculars to look for whales, dolphins, and manatees; pretend to be a sailor looking for enemy submarines using sonar; hear what marine mammal, man-made, and natural sounds are like underwater; see scientific research equipment used by the Navy to study the ocean environment; and learn about environmental careers in the Navy.About Battleship IOWA MuseumLocated in the Port of Los Angeles in San Pedro, Calif., Battleship IOWA Museum is one of the top four museums and attractions in Los Angeles, bringing the ship's history to life through in-person and virtual tours and educational programs for youth. In addition to providing a natural platform for veterans and patriotic civilians to come together as a community, Battleship IOWA Museum provides a wide array of impactful programs and resources that support the critical needs of our military and veterans.Owned and operated by the Pacific Battleship Center, a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization, Battleship IOWA Museum is transitioning to national museum status as the National Museum of the Surface Navy at the Battleship IOWA to open on the 250th birthday of the U.S. Navy in 2025.Media Contact:Ken Hagihara, APR, Fellow PRSAMedia Relations RepresentativePacific Battleship Center | National Museum of the Surface Navy at the Battleship IOWA(o) 949-768-4423 x-101(m) 949-796-3112...

