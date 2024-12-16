Duravent Group Selects Bruce Weyhe As Vice President, Retail And E-Commerce Sales

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Adam Soliman, Chief Commercial OfficerDETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Duravent Group is pleased to announce the appointment of Bruce Weyhe as their Vice President, Retail and E-Commerce Sales.Weyhe brings with him an extensive background in sales team leadership and business growth from several renowned businesses, including Hunter Douglas, Kohler Company, Hitachi Power Tools, and Campbell Hausfeld. Weyhe's appointment to this role comes as Duravent Group continues to implement initiatives to foster a new era of growth and innovation driven around increasing market share and expanding product offerings.“Bruce's proven track record of fostering high performing teams and sales management are key components in driving success within Duravent Group as the business continues to look ahead at ambitious growth goals in 2025 and beyond,” said Adam Soliman, Chief Commercial Officer.“Bruce's addition to the Duravent Group team strengthens our commitment to achieving these goals and continuing to serve our customers better than ever.”Weyhe will begin his tenure as VP, Retail and E-Commerce Sales, immediately. Former VP, Retail Sales, Neill Anderson, has taken on the new role of VP, Business Development at Duravent Group and will assume responsibility for revenue and profitability growth as well and developing and executing strategic priorities aimed at accelerating growth.Duravent Group's plan is to grow extensively in the immediate years to come, extending their market share and continuing to solidify their leadership position in the venting and air control industries.About Duravent GroupDuravent GroupTM is a recognized global climate technological leader in the venting, filtration, and air control industries, known for first-to-market innovations moving the industry into the future. Founded in 1956, Duravent Group is headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, with 13 distinct brands and 14 locations across Canada, Mexico, and the United States.Known for superior manufacturing capabilities, world-class distribution networks and customer-first service and support, Duravent Group ensures quality and drives safety through scientifically proven materials and unequaled engineering.For more information about Duravent Group, visit .

