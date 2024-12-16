Junk Bee Gone Rebrands As Zero Junk Chicago, Expanding Professional Junk Removal Services Across Chicagoland

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Zero Junk Chicago: Leading Waste Removal Company Expands Service Area, Rebrands to Meet Growing Chicagoland Demand

SCHAUMBURG, IL, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Veteran junk removal specialist and business owner Carla Giandonato today announced the rebranding of her successful company Junk Bee Gone to Zero Junk Chicago, marking a new chapter in the company's evolution while maintaining its commitment to exceptional service and environmental responsibility.

Zero Junk Chicago continues to serve the northwest suburbs and greater Chicagoland area, offering comprehensive junk removal solutions for both residential and commercial clients. With over a decade of experience as a family-owned and operated business, the company has established itself as the region's most trusted name in professional junk removal services.

"Our rebranding to Zero Junk Chicago better reflects our mission to completely transform cluttered spaces into clean slates," said Carla Giandonato, owner of Zero Junk Chicago. "While our name has changed, our commitment to providing genius solutions for junk removal remains stronger than ever."

The company's comprehensive service offerings include:

- Residential Junk Removal

- Commercial Junk Removal

- Specialized Hoarder Home Cleanup

- Foreclosure and Real Estate Cleanouts

Zero Junk Chicago differentiates itself through its understanding that every cleanup project is unique, providing customized solutions tailored to each client's specific needs. The company maintains its strong commitment to environmental responsibility, ensuring that removed items are disposed of or recycled properly.

For more information about Zero Junk Chicago's services or to schedule a cleanup, visit or call 847.308.2028.

About Zero Junk Chicago

Zero Junk Chicago is a family-owned and operated junk removal service with over ten years of experience serving the Chicagoland area. Formerly known as Junk Bee Gone, the company provides professional junk removal services for residential and commercial properties, specializing in hoarder home cleanup and real estate cleanouts. Their commitment to exceptional service and environmental responsibility has made them the most trusted junk removal service in the region.

