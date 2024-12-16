There's A Link Between Walking Speed And Ageing Well. Here's How You Can Improve It

Author: Andrés Ráfales Perucha

(MENAFN- The Conversation) For decades, we have known that the way you walk, in particular your walking speed, is tied to your health. One study has even proposed that it be considered a vital sign , much like heart rate and blood pressure.

Various studies have found a between low walking speed in adults over 65 and a greater risk of cognitive impairment, cardiovascular disease, falls (which could lead to fractures), hospitalisation, and even an increased overall mortality rate.

A higher walking speed, on the other hand, is associated with increased functional capacity, meaning a better ability to move around and do activities independently. It is also linked to greater longevity .

But how fast should you walk? Studies recommend a few simple tests, which principally consist of timing how long it takes a person to walk between two points at their usual pace.

This test is done over a distance of four metres. A speed of under 0.8 metres per second is associated with a greater risk of frailty.

How to improve walking speed

While there is slight disagreement as to the best exercise for increasing walking speed, the pattern that seems most effective is multicomponent training , which includes several different forms of exercise:

can help improve stability and prevent falls. Examples include walking in a straight line putting one foot in front of the other, or standing on one leg, alternating every 10-15 seconds.can improve mobility and reduce risk of injury. The benefits of movement in alleviating back pain are well documented .

help build strength in the legs, buttocks and other body areas. These can be as straightforward as standing up and sitting down in a chair.improves stamina, and can include walking itself, or Nordic walking (with hiking poles).

How much aerobic exercise do we need?

The main guides on physical activity recommend that, provided they are physically and medically able, each adult should do at least 150 minutes of moderately intense aeoribic exercise per week.

“Moderate” means you are not too out of breath to hold a conversation, but enough to notice an increased heart and breathing rate. There are few reasons not to do this kind of exercise, and it is beneficial for people with chronic illnesses, including cardiovascular issues, metabolic conditions, or even cancer.

Muscle stregth: How, and how much?

Strengthening exercises have traditionally been recommended 2 to 3 times a week, with at least one set per exercise session of the main muscle groups: legs, buttocks, pectorals, back and arms.

However, more recent studies suggest that doing less intense but more frequent strengthening exercises may be an effective way to maintain muscle mass and strength . This would mean doing them almost every day, including even small exercise“snacks” throughout the day.

Use it or lose it

If we don't train them, muscle mass and strength decrease over time. This not only affects our mobility, but also increases the risk of health problems and even death. A little daily exercise can make a big difference. We therefore recommend that you try to maintain your physical condition as much as possible, both to improve your immediate health and prevent future problems.

If you do not know where to start, the best option is always to consult a professional. If you have difficulties or limitations in exercising, a physiotherapist can help you to build a specialised exercise plan, or can adapt one to your needs.

This article was originally published in Spanish