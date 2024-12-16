Crypto Investment Products Saw $3.2B In Inflows, Record 10Th Consecutive Week

(MENAFN- eTrendy Stock)
Crypto investment products keep attracting significant inflows as bitcoin reaches new heights weekly, currently at $107K.
According to CoinShares' latest weekly flows report, crypto investment products saw $3.2 billion in inflows during the December 9–13 trading week, marking the 10th consecutive week of positive investment activity.
This latest figure follows a record $3.85 billion in inflows from the previous week, bringing total inflows for 2024 to $44.5 billion. The past 10 weeks alone have accounted for $20.3 billion of this total, representing 45% of all inflows for the year.
Crypto Investment Products Gaining Ground
Moving on, Bitcoin investment products attracted the highest inflows last week, totaling $2 billion. Naturally, this uptrend follows the U.S. presidential election, which boosted Bitcoin product inflows to over $11.5 billion. Short Bitcoin products also saw increased activity, with $14.6 million in inflows -although total assets under management for these products remain relatively low at $130 million.
The United States contributed the most to inflows, $3.1 billion, followed by Switzerland, $35.6 million, and Germany, $33 million. Sweden was the only country to record outflows, with $19 million leaving crypto ETPs.
Crypto Investment Products by Country. Source: CoinShares
Among Bitcoin exchange-traded products (ETPs), BlackRock's iShares Bitcoin Trust recorded the largest inflows of $2 billion, while Grayscale's Bitcoin Trust -as usual- experienced outflows of $145 million.
But Ethereum (ETH) is not lagging behind as Ethereum-based ETPs also performed strongly. Data shows these ETPs registered $1 billion in inflows last week, marking the seventh consecutive week of inflows, bringing the total to $3.7 billion over this period.
Additionally, XRP also saw inflows of $145M, the report notes, as the XRP community hopes for a US-listed ETF. Polkadot and Litecoin saw inflows of $3.7M and $2.2M, respectively.
