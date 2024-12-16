QatarEnergy LNG holds annual Town Hall events in Doha, gathering employees

(MENAFN) QatarEnergy recently hosted its annual Town Hall events in Doha and Al Khor, gathering employees to reflect on the company's accomplishments and set the stage for its future direction. During the event, CEO Khalid bin Khalifa Al Thani emphasized several key strategic priorities that will drive the company's growth, including the expansion of its LNG fleet, a continued focus on safety, employee development, and a commitment to innovation. These priorities are aligned with the company’s core values and its commitment to maintaining leadership in the sector.



The events also highlighted significant achievements in 2024, particularly the North Field Expansion Project. This project is crucial for increasing Qatar’s LNG production capacity and meeting the growing demand for energy worldwide. The expansion is a vital part of QatarEnergy LNG’s strategy to strengthen its position in the global energy market.



A strong emphasis was also placed on employee development and Qatarisation, which are seen as integral to the company’s ongoing success. By investing in local talent and expertise, QatarEnergy LNG is committed to building a skilled workforce that will drive the company’s future growth. Additionally, the company’s dedication to safety was reinforced, with continued efforts to maintain a workplace that is free from incidents and injuries. This is achieved through comprehensive training programs and robust safety systems.



Overall, the Town Hall events underscored QatarEnergy LNG’s focus on maintaining high standards in safety, innovation, and workforce development, ensuring it remains a leader in the global LNG industry while contributing to the development of local talent and expertise.

