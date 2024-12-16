(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Sale Runs Through February 28, 2025

FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla., Dec. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Princess Cruises, the most iconic brand in the world, today unveiled its

Come Aboard Sale, offering fantastic savings on cruises across the globe. Now is the perfect time to plan a dream vacation with up to 40% off cruise fares, free room upgrades, $99 deposits, and free sailings for 3rd and 4th guests in the same stateroom.

The Come Aboard Sale runs through February 28, 2025, and promises something for everyone, with incredible perks on select 2025, 2026 and 2027 cruises, including*:

Family-Friendly Perks and Huge Discounts Highlight Princess Cruises' 'Come Aboard Sale on 2025 – 2027 Sailings

Up to 40% off cruise fares on 17 ships, including the cruise line's newest Sun Princess and soon-to-be-launched Star Princess, ready to sail to 330 wanderlust destinations, across all seven continents.

Complimentary room upgrade offers between like-to-like staterooms. So, as an example, if booking the fare for a lower category of a mini suite, the offer will upgrade the location of the stateroom for free, based on availability.

Third and fourth guests sail free when booked in the same stateroom as the first and second guest, so if a family of four is booking one stateroom, the kids sail free! Low, refundable deposits of $99 make it easy to reserve a dream vacation.

"No matter what you love, you'll find it on a Princess cruise - from our award-winning cuisine, awe-inspiring adventures in port and entertainment that wows, to our friendly crew who make you feel at home and always welcome," said Terry Thornton, Princess Cruises Chief Commercial Officer. "Princess provides a timeless cruise experience, and our 'Come Aboard Sale' makes is easier than ever to book a dream vacation on 'The Love Boat.'"

Whether exploring the wilds of Alaska, the fairytale villages of Europe, the beckoning beaches of the Caribbean, and many more destinations, options abound for every preference. Example Come Aboard Sale fares include:



July 8, 2025: 12-Day British Isles on Regal Princess, starting at $1,749

May 17, 2025: 7-Day Voyage of the Glaciers with Glacier Bay on Caribbean Princess, starting at $799

June 7, 2025: 7-Day Mediterranean with France & Italy on Sun Princess, starting at $1,149

August 1, 2025: 18-Day Greenland & Canada on Island Princess, starting at $1,999

November 8, 2025: 7-Day Mexican Riviera on Royal Princess, starting at $649 November 16, 2025: 7-Day Southern Caribbean with Barbados on Grand Princess, starting at $699

Save $1,400 or more when booking a Sanctuary Collection Suite, Mini-Suite or Balcony on the all-new Sun Princess and the soon-to-debut Star Princess, now through Feb. 28, 2025. The promotion is applicable to more than 250 cruises in 2025 and 2026

with itineraries in Alaska, California Coast, Caribbean, Europe, Panama Canal, and Transatlantic voyages.

Plus, guests can book with confidence knowing the Better than Best Price Guarantee has been extended through December 15, 2025. If guests find a better cruise fare on Princess for the same Princess cruise, stateroom category, and sail date at any time before their final payment, Princess will provide 120% of the difference in the form of an onboard credit.

Princess also features the line's exclusive

MedallionClass

technology offering personalized, premium service, reinforcing Princess Cruises' reputation for delivering exceptional vacations.

The Come Aboard Sale runs now through 11:59 pm PT on February 28, 2025, and is available to residents of all 50 United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico, Bermuda and the District of Columbia. More details and exclusions can be found at .

Additional information about Princess Cruises is available through a professional travel advisor, by calling 1-800-Princess (1-800-774-6237) or by visiting .

About Princess Cruises

Princess Cruises is The Love Boat, the world's most iconic cruise brand that delivers dream vacations to millions of guests every year in the most sought-after destinations on the largest ships that offer elite service personalization and simplicity customary of small, yacht-class ships. Well-appointed staterooms, world class dining, grand performances, award-winning casinos and entertainment, luxurious spas, imaginative experiences and boundless activities blend with exclusive Princess MedallionClass service to create meaningful connections and unforgettable moments in the most incredible settings in the world - the Caribbean, Alaska, Panama Canal, Mexican Riviera, Europe, South America, Australia/New Zealand, the South Pacific, Hawaii, Asia, Canada/New England, Antarctica, and World Cruises. Sun Princess, the brand's new, next-level Love Boat named Condé Nast Traveler's Mega Ship of the Year, introduces the groundbreaking Sphere Class platform and will be joined by sister ship, Star Princess, in Fall 2025. The company is part of Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE:CCL; NYSE:CUK ).

*Come Aboard Sale Limited Time Offer Disclaimer

GENERAL TERMS APPLICABLE TO ALL OFFERS IN THIS ADVERTISEMENT("Offer(s)"): Offers only available to legal residents of North America. Offers only available for new bookings, on select cruises, on a limited availability, are capacity controlled (regardless of stateroom availability), and may not be combined with other offers or promotions (aside from those listed herein). Other exclusions may apply; void where prohibited. Changes or refunds may not be permitted. Offers and their parts (if any) are not transferable, not substitutable, and not redeemable for cash. Princess Cruise Lines, Ltd. ("PCL") is not responsible or liable for any errors, including printing or other errors. PCL may change or revoke Offers at any time. A deposit is required for all stateroom guests. All values quoted in USD. Offers valid on bookings made 12/16/24 - 2/28/25. Please refer to princess for terms, conditions, and details that apply to all bookings. Fares are per guest and apply to minimum lead-in categories on a space available basis at time of booking. Fares for other categories may vary.

Fares are non-air, cruise- or cruisetour-only, based on double occupancy and apply to the first two guests in a stateroom only. These fares do not apply to singles or third/fourth-berth guests. All cruise fares are inclusive of government-imposed taxes and fees. Government-imposed taxes and fees include but are not limited to any and all fees, tolls and taxes imposed by a governmental authority such as wharfage, head taxes, dockage, Panama canal tolls, US Customs fees, immigration and naturalization fees, government inspection fees, hotel or VAT taxes as part of a land tour, air taxes, and similar government-imposed taxes and fees for the performance of the cruise. Government-imposed taxes and fees are subject to change and PCL reserves the right to collect any increases in effect at the time of sailing even if the fare has already been paid in full.

Up to 40% off fares Offer - Discount based off applicable Launch Fare, which fare excludes government-imposed taxes, fees and expenses. Offer available on a space-available basis at time of booking, on select categories and sailings. Discount applies to cruise standard fare element only and is based on destination and stateroom category and does not apply to Princess Plus or Premier packages, or any cruise tour and/or land tour elements, even when included in the cruise fare. Discount only applies to first two guests in a stateroom.

Free Room Upgrade Offer applies to booking the stateroom location you wish to sail in for the price of the lowest non-guarantee category within that stateroom type during this Offer only and is subject to availability. Offer is based on availability in like-to-like stateroom types (Interior to Interior, Oceanview to Oceanview, Balcony to Balcony, Mini-Suite to Mini-Suite). Offer excludes upgrades on select categories, including but not limited to Sancturary Collection, premium categories and suites. Offer does not apply to land portion of a cruisetour. In order to take advantage of the upgrade, guest must select and book the upgraded room type during checkout, but cannot select the highest cabin category for such stateroom type as a part of the upgrade. Guests that book a lower room type in a stateroom category may not be upgraded, even if there is availability for the upgrade. Guests that book the highest cabin classification of stateroom category will be charged the full category fare and will NOT receive the lowest fare for such category. Guests will only see (and pay for) the lowest fare within the selected room type and will not see any discounted amount at checkout. If you are unable to book an eligible upgraded room type, the upgrade is not available on such room for that category or cruise.

Free 3rd & 4th guest offer applies to cruise fare only for recipient and guests covered by the complimentary offer (if any) and excludes Government Taxes & Fees, and the Required Cruise Fees & Expenses. Also excludes required deposit (if any) and other cruise-related expenses and travel expenses. Actual amounts owed by recipient and applicable guests may vary and shall be calculated at the time of booking. First or Second guest in stateroom will be responsible for their cruise rates as well as the free guest's out of pocket charges and expenses. Offer only applies: (i) to Offer recipient and guests covered by the complimentary cruise Offer (if any) and (ii) to the third or fourth guests booked in the same stateroom as the first and second guests. Approximate value of free sailing for 3rd and 4th guests varies from $99 to $6,759 USD per person. There is no guarantee of Free Offer availability at time of booking. Offer is available on select voyages and guest will know if their selected voyage is available for free 3rd/4th guests if, when selecting to travel with 3rd or 4th guests, whether the fare summary page lists $0 or whether it lists an actual cruise fare amount for such guests.

$99 Deposits applies to full, standard deposits only and shall not further reduce already reduced or discounted deposits. Offer not available on World Cruises, Full suites, Sanctuary Collection categories, cruises 45 days or longer, and cruises in which final payment is required. Voyages eligible for select Instant Savings offers require a non-refundable $99 deposit.

Princess Cruise Lines LTD's ("PCL") Better Than Best Price Guarantee (the "Guarantee") is only available to legal residents of the 50 US/DC or Canada. If a guest books a cruise between December 16, 2024 and December 15, 2025 for any 2025, 2026, or 2027 cruise departure (the "Original Booking") and such guest finds an active, publicly available (as explained below), and lower Cruise Fare for the identical verified booking on the Princess Cruises' website (Princess) prior to the final payment of the cruise (the "Located Cruise Fare"), they can submit a Guarantee claim form and PCL will give the guest an On Board Credit with a value of 120% of the difference between what the guest actually paid for the Original Booking and the Located Cruise Fare. The Located Cruise Fare must be a publicly and currently available Cruise Fare, available on Princess, and consist of the identical details as the Original Booking (including but not limited to, on the same ship as the Original Booking, the same sail dates, the same stateroom category, the same number of guests, same bundle (Princess Plus or Princess Premier Package) and be booked under the same conditions) to be eligible. 'Publicly available' means that the Cruise Fare must be available to all guests, without any additional eligibility or required qualifications to qualify; 'publicly available' does not include unpublished, negotiated Cruise Fares with corporations, travel agencies, groups, associations, or other Cruise Fares that are specifically agreed upon by PCL and for a specified and limited group. PCL will only consider/compare the Cruise Fare from the Original Booking against the Cruise Fare from the Located Cruise Fare; no credits or other incentives will be considered. Determination as to whether the Located Cruise Fare is identical to the Original Booking will be in PCL's sole discretion. Located Cruise Fare must be in the same currency that Original Cruise Fare was booked (USD or CAD) and must be live/available for purchase for US/Canadian residents. To submit a Guarantee claim, Guest must fill out a claim form with all required information, including providing screenshot proof of qualifying lower Located Cruise Fare. The form must be submitted prior to the final payment date of the Original Booking's time/date of booking to be considered. Cruise fares on websites that require a password or paid membership to complete the booking, except Princess, are also ineligible. Guarantee claim will be denied if PCL is unable to independently verify the Located Cruise Fare and may be rejected if it is incomplete or is submitted in a language not used on Princess. PCL may deny claims relating to a time during which there is an outage, technical issue or circumstance beyond PCL's reasonable control. If PCL verifies the guest's Guarantee claim, and PCL awards the guest an OBC, PCL will apply the OBC to the guest's onboard folio. OBC must be used on the Original Cruise, expires at the end of such cruise, and may not be used in the casino. Limit: One (1) Guarantee submission per booking and one (1) OBC per person/booking/stateroom for the Original Booking; such OBC's value cannot exceed $2,000. OBC will be awarded in the same currency as the currency onboard such cruise. OBC is non-refundable, non-transferable, and has no cash value. All decisions and factors regarding this Guarantee and any claim will be determined by PCL in its sole discretion. PCL reserves discretion for applying this Guarantee and awarding a make good, if any, to a guest. PCL is not responsible for any errors in connection with this Guarantee, including any typos or printing or technology errors. PCL may modify, end, or withdraw this Guarantee or any of its terms for any reason, with or without prior notice. Other restrictions and exclusions may apply. Ships of Bermudan and British Registry.

Offer expires: Friday, February 28, 2025 (11:59 pm PST)

SOURCE Princess Cruises

