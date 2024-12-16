(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Stylist Highlights the Connection Between Self-Image and Spiritual Identity in New Initiative: Graceology-Simple Stories for the Curious Soul.

- Matthew 5:16 (NIV)FRANKLIN, TN, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In a culture often consumed by outward appearances and self-improvement , wardrobe stylist Libby Jason is bringing a fresh and holistic approach to personal style. Drawing on years of experience in helping women feel confident in their clothing choices, Libby has observed a striking trend: many women experience a disconnect or dissatisfaction with their bodies. While they may not actively dislike their appearance, feelings of inadequacy-wishing to be thinner, prettier, or“better” in some way-persist.“As a woman, I completely understand those feelings,” says Libby.“But through my work and personal journey, I've realized that a key to improving how we see ourselves-and ultimately our self-worth-lies in transforming our relationship with our creator. The One who made each of us unique can provide a new lens through which to appreciate our identities.”The initiative invites women to explore how deepening their spiritual identity can help reshape their perspectives on beauty, worth, and self-confidence. By merging faith and fashion, Libby Jason aims to help individuals cultivate both outer and inner transformation.For those curious to know more about the gospel but may be hesitant to be bombarded with“Christian-eze”, this book is a gentle conversation starter found in the stories of everyday life.For more information about Libby Jason, and her new book, Graceology- Simple Stories for the Curious Soul , please visit [LibbyJason or Graceologybook].Libby Jason: Is a passionate follower of Christ, style expert, former business owner of 14 years, and an engaging author with a heart for helping women recognize their true worth. With over two decades of experience in fashion, beauty, and business, she's made it her mission to show women that they are uniquely created with a message to share with the world. Through her work, Libby empowers women to step into confidence, embrace their visibility, and become leaders in their industries and communities.A former co-owner of a fashion boutique in Newport Beach, California, and with a background in skincare and cosmetics, Libby's expertise has touched high-end clientele including members of the entertainment industry, such as Destiny's Child, political figures, like the staff of Governors and Senators and sports figures. Her most recent styling work was featured on national television with the TODAY Show.Libby believes that when women discover their value in God's eyes, they no longer feel invisible but instead step boldly into the spotlight. Whether she's speaking on stage, styling for a $7M client's MasterMind, or helping clients for their next big event, Libby's approach is the same: to inspire confidence, cultivate self-worth, and reflect God's love in everything she does.When she's not writing or styling, Libby is a devoted supporter of animal rescue foundations and loves spending time with her dogs. She is married with two adult sons and lives in Franklin, TN.

