Large Industrial Enterprises Of China Increases Production By 5.8% In January-November
Date
12/16/2024 3:11:48 PM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
By Alimat Aliyeva
The production volume of large industrial enterprises in China
increased by 5.8% year-on-year in January-November,
Azernews reports.
According to a widely circulated report, the indicator for
November alone exceeded the level recorded in October by 0.1
percentage points, reaching 5.4%. Growth in the extractive industry
reached 4.2%, while the manufacturing sector grew by 6%, and
suppliers of electricity, heat, water, and gas saw a more modest
increase of 1.6%.
Additionally, in November, production by Chinese equipment
manufacturers rose by 7.6% compared to the same month in 2023,
while the high-tech sector saw a growth of 7.8%. Notably, the
production of eco-friendly vehicles surged by 51.1% year-on-year,
industrial robots grew by 29.3%, and integrated circuits increased
by 8.7%.
In comparison, industrial production in China grew by 3.6% in
2022 and by 4.6% in 2023. Large industrial companies in China are
defined as those with annual profits exceeding 20 million yuan
(approximately $2.8 million).
China's Industrial Boom This robust growth in industrial
production highlights China's continued economic recovery and its
role as a global manufacturing hub. The strong performance in
sectors such as eco-friendly vehicles and industrial robots
reflects China's push toward technological innovation and
sustainability. With China's manufacturing industry adapting to
emerging trends and growing demand for green technologies, the
country is positioning itself as a leader in the next generation of
industrial production.
MENAFN16122024000195011045ID1108999275
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.