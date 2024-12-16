Large Industrial Enterprises Of China Increases Production By 5.8% In January-November

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

The production volume of large industrial enterprises in China increased by 5.8% year-on-year in January-November, Azernews reports.

According to a widely circulated report, the indicator for November alone exceeded the level recorded in October by 0.1 percentage points, reaching 5.4%. Growth in the extractive industry reached 4.2%, while the sector grew by 6%, and suppliers of electricity, heat, water, and saw a more modest increase of 1.6%.

Additionally, in November, production by Chinese equipment manufacturers rose by 7.6% compared to the same month in 2023, while the high-tech sector saw a growth of 7.8%. Notably, the production of eco-friendly vehicles surged by 51.1% year-on-year, industrial robots grew by 29.3%, and integrated circuits increased by 8.7%.

In comparison, industrial production in China grew by 3.6% in 2022 and by 4.6% in 2023. Large industrial companies in China are defined as those with annual profits exceeding 20 million yuan (approximately $2.8 million).

China's Industrial Boom This robust growth in industrial production highlights China's continued economic recovery and its role as a global manufacturing hub. The strong performance in sectors such as eco-friendly vehicles and industrial robots reflects China's push toward technological innovation and sustainability. With China's manufacturing industry adapting to emerging trends and growing demand for green technologies, the country is positioning itself as a leader in the next generation of industrial production.