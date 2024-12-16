Rajasthan Congress Meeting: Leaders Clash Over Missing Picture Of Sachin Pilot

(MENAFN- IANS) Jaipur, Dec 16 (IANS) A clash erupted on Monday during the Rajasthan Pradesh Committee (PCC) meeting in Jaipur over the absence of Congress National General Secretary and former Deputy Chief Sachin Pilot's photo from the meeting banners.

Sources said that the issue arose when some Congress members expressed displeasure about the missing picture of Pilot which led to a heated exchange.

State Congress President Govind Singh Dotasra defended the decision, citing protocol as the reason behind the banner design. The matter was first raised by State Secretary Narpat Meghwal, followed by Vibha Mathur, who questioned the implications of omitting Pilot's image.

“How can we talk about strengthening the party when a prominent leader's photo is missing?” they argued.

The duo questioned why the banner featured former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's picture and not of Sachin Pilot's. In response, Dotasra reiterated that the All India Congress Committee (AICC) protocol governs such decisions in PCC meetings. Vibha Mathur, granddaughter of former Chief Minister Shiv Charan Mathur and a known Pilot supporter, joined the debate, expressing strong objections.

Dotasra dismissed the criticism, asserting that the photos on posters adhered to Congress guidelines and urged members to focus on party unity.“If anyone wants to feature leaders' photos, they can do so in their own programmes,” he stated.

The controversy stemmed from a banner prominently displaying images of senior Congress leaders from the central and state levels but excluding Sachin Pilot. Addressing the issue, Dotasra downplayed the incident, calling it an internal matter.“They expressed their concerns, and we acknowledged them,” he remarked.

Vibha Mathur, currently a PCC Secretary and considered a staunch Sachin Pilot supporter, has held various positions in the Congress, including spokesperson for the IT Cell.

During the meeting, Dotasra announced a review of officials' performance within the organisation. Noting the absence of 23 officials from the meeting, he warned of consequences for inactivity.“Only those who fulfil their responsibilities will remain in the organisation,” he emphasised, adding that block-and division-level executives would soon be formed.

The incident meanwhile underscored persistent tensions within the Rajasthan Congress, reflecting ongoing power struggles.