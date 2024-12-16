Vance Street Expands Aftermarket Filtration Platform With Acquisition Of Action Filtration

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Vance Street Capital's Micronics Engineered Filtration Group ("Micronics" or the "Company"), a global provider of aftermarket filtration solutions, today announced the of Action Filtration, an aftermarket filtration business focused on offering pleated and cartridge filters for air pollution control and environmental protection.

Founded in 1983, Micronics is a global provider of aftermarket and OEM filtration consumables and equipment for use in various industrial end markets. The Company serves customers across the mining and mineral processing, energy and power generation, battery recycling, chemical manufacturing, pigments and dyes, food and beverage, steel and iron processing, aggregates, cement and asphalt, pharmaceutical and biotech, and water/wastewater treatment end markets.

The acquisition of Action Filtration expands Micronics' portfolio of engineered filtration solutions to better serve customers' filtration needs in demanding industries where environmental/emissions control needs require deep technical filtration expertise and application knowledge.

"I am very excited and pleased to welcome Action Filtration to the Micronics Engineered Filtration Group. I am looking forward to working with our talented Action Filtration teammates to expedite our growth in the markets they serve today with an even wider range of both air and liquid filtration solutions," said Chris Cummins, President and CEO of the Micronics Engineered Filtration Group.

"We are very excited to join forces with the Micronics Engineered Filtration Group, a growing global industrial filtration solutions leader with a strong family of filtration brands and strong values. We feel the team will be in good hands with Micronics and being part of a much larger global company with many more resources to serve our customers' filtration needs," said Les Benesh and Paul Trotta, Jr., co-founders of Action Filtration.



"Action Filtration's manufacturing capabilities and long-standing customer relationships will further strengthen the Micronics brand and allow the combined business to better serve customers across the globe with mission critical industrial filtration solutions that preserve and protect the environment," said Yousaf Tahir, Principal at Vance Street.

