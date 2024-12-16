CPP Announces Acquisition Of MCA III Apartments In Los Angeles

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The 20-unit property will preserve affordable for the south-central Los Angeles community

LOS ANGELES , Dec. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CPP (Community Preservation Partners), a mission-driven affordable housing preservation developer, has announced the and planned renovation of MCA III Apartments, an affordable housing complex in Los Angeles. The property is situated in the highly desirable south-central region of Los Angeles, which has a significant demand for affordable housing. This is the seventh community in the greater Los Angeles region for CPP.









MCA III Apartments is located nearby the desirable Baldwin Hills and Crenshaw neighborhoods, which offer residents convenient access to public transportation, groceries, and recreational activities. Originally built in 1958, the property has experienced significant deferred maintenance and has aging building systems. The two-story property consists of 20 units, including 12 one-bedroom units and eight two-bedroom units. CPP's total development investment is $13.1M, which includes the purchase price of $7.25M and estimated renovation costs of approximately $163,000 per unit.

“MCA III Apartments has been an affordable housing option for residents of south-central Los Angeles for more than 60 years. As evidenced by the long wait list at the property, the demand for affordable housing in this region of Los Angeles is in extremely high demand,” said Evan Cramer, Development Manager at CPP.“We are excited to be able to not only preserve the affordability of MCA III Apartments, but also modernize the property and create more opportunities for community for its residents.”

MCA III Apartments will receive a comprehensive renovation, including the replacement of several large building systems, including water heaters, unit heating, plumbing, electric, flooring and roofing.

“By investing in modern, energy-efficient upgrades and creating new spaces for connection and learning, we're strengthening the fabric of this community and ensuring that MCA III Apartments continues to be a vibrant affordable home for families for many years to come,” said John Fraser, Vice President, CPP.

Additional in-unit upgrades include new paint, energy efficient appliances, cabinets, countertops, LED lighting, ceiling fans and doors. To provide residents with more opportunities to socialize and gather, a brand-new common area and leasing office will be constructed. The property's centrally located courtyard will also receive upgrades, including new concrete and landscaping.

CPP is partnering with LifeSTEPS to provide on-site adult education, health and wellness, and skill-building classes and services to residents.

Renovations are expected to be complete by June 2025. The property's affordability was set to expire in 2024, but with CPP's involvement, the Section-8 Housing Assistance Payment (HAP) contract will be renewed for 20 years. Units will be set to 30%, 40%, 50%, or 60% of Area Median Income (AMI).

Additional partners on the project include the California Tax Credit Allocation Committee (CTCAC), who issued and allocated 9% LIHTC, U.S. Bank as the equity partner and construction lender, and KeyBank as the permanent lender, using a Freddie Mac Product.

About Community Preservation Partners

In 2004, Community Preservation Partners was established by their parent company, WNC & Associates, a national investor in affordable housing and community renewal initiatives. Since then, CPP has successfully acquired, developed, and rehabilitated more than 15,000 affordable multifamily and senior housing units nationwide. From the very beginning, they've done things differently. As more than a consultant or an investor, CPP is a true partner in every sense. By joining leading nonprofits and strategic partners, they can provide essential social services to residents, support neighborhood initiatives and transform multifamily affordable housing communities. Creativity, Performance, and Purpose are their core values and embody everything they do. Together they define A Different Way to Home for their excellent employees, partners, and communities. To learn more, visit: .

