Jagdambika Pal: Congress Exposed By Its Allies Over EVM Issue

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Dec 16 (IANS) A day after Jammu and Kashmir Chief Omar Abdullah criticised the for questioning EVMs after every electoral loss, Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee, too, trashed the idea of EVM manipulation on Monday.

Reacting to statements by these leaders, BJP MP Jagdambika Pal said: "These people are important allies of the INDIA bloc, and they have exposed Congress."

Jagdambika Pal said: "Congress leaders blame EVMs out of frustration and confusion. When they win in Telangana or Karnataka, they don't question the EVMs. But today, when their allies are saying this, it shows how they misled the people of the country, and now their deception has become clear."

Shiv Sena MP Naresh Maske stated: "Opposition members are also saying that when they succeeded in the Lok Sabha, they did not blame the EVMs. But when they lost the assembly elections, they blamed the EVMs. Congress has a dual strategy. I want to say that Congress should resign from all the Lok Sabha seats they won. When Priyanka Gandhi became an MP from Wayanad, was the EVM fine there?"

In response to a question about the Nehru Memorial, he said: "If Sonia Gandhi took the paper, she should return it. What is Sonia Gandhi trying to hide? If she doesn't return the paper, it will be clear that Nehru was opposed to Ambedkar and against ST-SC reservation."

Regarding the formula of "two and a half years" in Maharashtra, he said: "There are 288 legislators in Maharashtra. Our party has 60 legislators. Every legislator is qualified for a ministerial position. Many of them have been elected for the third or fourth time. They feel that by becoming ministers, they can serve Maharashtra. Those who have been made ministers have been given two and a half years to show their performance."

He also stated that a decision would soon be made regarding Ramdas Athawale's cadre.

RLD MP Rajkumar Sangwan commented on 'One Nation-One Election', saying: "This is in the interest of the country. Holding elections in multiple states wastes time. All the energy is wasted in the elections. This bill will benefit the country, and whenever it is introduced, we will support it."

On Omar Abdullah's statement about EVMs, he said: "These are all frustrated people. When they lose elections, they make EVMs an issue. When they win elections, EVMs are fine. Only those who have been rejected by the people are raising questions about EVMs. The people are not ready to accept them. They are losing because they are not getting votes and then blaming the EVMs."

BJP MP Ravi Kishan commented on Omar Abdullah's statement about EVMs, saying: "Look, the truth is coming out. Even their allies in the opposition are revealing everything. When they win elections, they are happy, but as soon as they lose, they start blaming EVMs."

Regarding Mani Shankar Aiyar's statement, Ravi Kishan said: "I saw that he said Congress didn't allow him to meet with high command. I want to say that the entire country has become BJP-dominated. Today, the entire opposition wants to join the BJP. But where will we keep them? There aren't enough seats."

On the Nehru Memorial issue, Ravi Kishan said, "The letter that was requested should be returned."