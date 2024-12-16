PKL 11: Dabang Delhi Reach Playoffs With Massive 22-Point Win Over Bengal Warriorz

(MENAFN- IANS) Pune, Dec 16 (IANS) Dabang Delhi K.C. sealed their place in playoffs of Season 11 of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) emphatically as they beat Bengal Warriorz 47-25 at the Badminton Hall of the Balewadi Sports Complex here on Monday. Star raider Ashu Malik (17 points) came up with another brilliant performance to secure a big win for Joginder Narwal's side as it became the second team to seal its place in the top six.

In doing so, Dabang Delhi K.C. became the first team to reach the playoffs in six consecutive seasons while also equalling the record for the longest unbeaten streak in a single PKL season, having gone 13 matches without a loss.

The Bengal Warriorz, led by Sultan Fazel Atrachali, performed well in tackling the star raiders of Dabang Delhi K.C. However, this did not deter Ashu Malik, who was at his usual best once again. He capitalised on a mistake from Nitesh Kumar to begin his scoring and then earned a bonus and a touchpoint on two separate occasions to give his team the early advantage.

Nevertheless, Siddhesh Tatkare sent the raider out with a decisive dash. Naveen Kumar also entered the scoreboard with a successful raid on Mayur Kadam, but Fazel demonstrated his experience with a dash that got him back into the match.

In a do-or-die raid, Ashu Malik showcased why he was the best raider on the court with a Super Raid that eliminated all but one of the Bengal Warriorz's players. Mayur Kadam, Pranay Rane, Nitesh Kumar, and Fazel Atrachali found themselves off the mat.

Aditya Shinde was tackled by Yogesh in the very next move, inflicting the first all-out of the match on the Bengal Warriorz. This marked the beginning of a comprehensive defeat as Ashu Malik went on to complete his Super 10 within just 16 minutes of the clash. As the first half drew to a close, Dabang Delhi K.C. ran through the Bengal Warriorz, with the score reading 26-9 at the end of the first half.

The second half commenced with a second All Out on the Bengal Warriorz as the template of the match remained the same. But at a rare point for the Bengal Warriorz, Nitesh Kumar tackled Ashu Malik, giving his team a glimmer of hope.

But it was not to be as the Dabang Delhi K.C. ran away with the victory. While Ashu dominated the raiding unit, the defence was led ably by Yogesh, who completed his High 5 with a tackle on Pranay Rane in a do-or-die raid. They finished the match with a huge difference of 22 points over the Bengal Warriorz, who were eliminated from the playoffs race.