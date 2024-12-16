Inventhelp Inventors Develop New Basketball Hoop Training Aid (TLS-688)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "We wanted to improve a driveway or backyard hoop setup to enable players to practice shots from different scoring positions," said one of two inventors, from

Bartow, Fla., "so we invented THE SWIVEL HOOP. Our design enhances training, even in a limited space that doesn't normally allow for a full range of shot positions."

The patent-pending invention provides a new basketball hoop that would make it easier to practice shooting when space is limited. In doing so, it allows the user to turn the hoop to the desired position. As a result, it increases shooting range, and it could help improve skills. The invention features a practical design that is easy to use so it is ideal for families with basketball players. Additionally, a prototype model and technical drawings are available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Tallahassee sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-TLS-688, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

