ANY.RUN Wins World Future Awards 2024 In The Best Threat Intelligence & Interactive Malware Analysis Platform Category

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, December 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- ANY , a provider of cybersecurity solutions, has been recognized as the world's best in threat intelligence and interactive malware analysis, winning the prestigious World Future Awards 2024 in the "Best Threat Intelligence & Interactive Malware Analysis Platform" category.

What makes this achievement even more remarkable is that ANY Threat Intelligence is a relatively new product. Despite its recent introduction, the product has already been recognized as an indispensable tool for professionals worldwide. This award confirms the innovation and effectiveness of ANY solutions in the fight against modern cyber threats.

ANY commented on receiving the award:“We sincerely thank our users, partners, and team for their trust and support. This success would not have been possible without you. We remain committed to excellence and delivering the most reliable solutions for threat analysis.”

About ANY

ANY, a leader with over 8 years of experience in the cybersecurity industry, supports more than 500,000 professionals globally. Its advanced interactive sandbox simplifies the analysis of threats directed at Windows and Linux systems. With Threat Intelligence Lookup, YARA Search, and Feeds, specialists investigate cyberattacks, gaining essential insights for faster and better decision making.

