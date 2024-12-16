Denny’S Decks The Halls (And Feeds Family & Friends) With The Return Of Festive Christmas Take-Home Holiday Turkey Bundle

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Pre-orders begin December 16 for the delicious dinner for four

Spartanburg, SC, Dec. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The merriest season is upon us, and Denny's is ready to help busy families celebrate with their signature take-home Holiday Turkey Bundle, starting at $54.99*. Available now for a limited time, the Holiday Turkey Bundle includes everything needed for a delicious meal full of classic flavors and comforting favorites at one of the best values of the season.

Today through Monday, December 23, at 6 p.m. EST, guests can pre-order the take-home Holiday Turkey Bundle at Dennys.com at least 24 hours before the desired pick-up time. Denny's feast without the fuss is ready to heat and eat, so you can focus on making merry memories with your loved ones instead of spending hours in the kitchen.

The Holiday Turkey Bundle includes tender-carved turkey breast, savory bread stuffing, red-skinned mashed potatoes, turkey gravy, and cranberry sauce, as well as a choice of a second side: herb-glazed corn, fresh broccoli, or creamy mac and cheese. Extra sides and dessert, including pecan and pumpkin pie, can be purchased a la carte.

In addition to the Holiday Turkey Bundle for the at-home holiday meal celebration, guests can stop into Denny's restaurants or order online through January 7 and dine on delicious holiday entrees like a Turkey and Dressing Dinner or Turkey Feast Sandwich ** featuring classic seasonal flavors and holiday staples.

Check your local Denny's for dine-in hours on Christmas and New Year's Eve and Day. For more information, please visit

**Prices vary by location. While supplies last.

About Denny's Corp

Denny's is a Spartanburg, S.C. - based family dining restaurant brand that has been welcoming guests to our booths for more than 70 years. Our guiding principle is simple: We love to feed people. Denny's provides craveable meals at a meaningful value across breakfast, lunch, dinner, and late night. Whether it's at our brick-and-mortar locations, via Denny's on Demand (the first delivery platform in the family dining segment), or at The Meltdown, Banda Burrito, and The Burger Den, our three virtual restaurant concepts, Denny's is ready to delight guests whenever and however they want to order. Our longstanding commitment to supporting our local communities in need is brought to life with our Mobile Relief Diner (that delivers hot meals to our neighbors during times of disaster), Denny's Hungry for EducationTM scholarship program, and our annual fundraiser with No Kid Hungry.

Denny's is one of the largest franchised full-service restaurant brands in the world, based on the number of restaurants. As of September 25, 2024, the Company consisted of 1,586 restaurants, 1,514 of which were franchised and licensed restaurants and 72 of which were company operated. This includes 168 restaurants in Canada, Costa Rica, Curacao, El Salvador, Guam, Guatemala, Honduras, Indonesia, Mexico, New Zealand, the Philippines, Puerto Rico, the United Arab Emirates, and the United Kingdom.

To learn more about Denny's, please visit our brand website at or the brand's social channels via Facebook , Twitter , Instagram , TikTok , LinkedIn or YouTube .

