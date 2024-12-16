Ukrainian SOF Fighters Destroy Russian Platoon, Three Apcs In Kursk Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's Special Operations Forces (SOF) fighters have destroyed a Russian platoon and three armored personnel carriers (APCs) and captured several Russian after the enemy attempted to assault Ukrainian positions in the Kursk region.

The Special Operations Forces published a respective on the Telegram messaging app, Ukrinform reports.

"Rangers from the 4th and 8th regiments of the Special Operations Forces destroyed a platoon of Russian soldiers on their territory," the post said.

The SOF said that the Russian infantry platoon, using three BTR-82 APCs, attempted to attack Ukrainian positions in the Kursk region. All enemy personnel and their military hardware were destroyed.

"The operators had mined the area in advance and, with the support of coordinated direct actions, FPV drones, and grenade-dropping Mavics, successfully eliminated the enemy. SOF fighters also forced several occupiers to surrender," the SOF said.

Illustrative photo