Accio Beauty! SHEGLAM Drops The Spellbinding Harry Potter 2.0 Collection

Prepare to dive into a cauldron of enchantment with products that are as iconic as the magical artifacts they're inspired by. Unleash your creativity with eyeshadows as wild as the Monster Book of Monsters, light up your look with glitter liners that shine brighter than the Goblet of Fire, and add a touch of sweetness with a blush inspired by Harry's legendary birthday cake. Whether you embody Gryffindor's boldness, Slytherin's ambition, Ravenclaw's clever wit, or Hufflepuff's loyal charm, this collection has everything you need to elevate your look with spellbinding fabulousness. It even comes with your own

Hogwarts ID Card

to showcase your house pride and personal details!

The full collection is packed with magical must-haves, including the

Golden Snitch Highlighter . Shaped like the iconic Quidditch ball – movable wings and all – this silky, blendable highlighter delivers a radiant golden sheen that makes catching compliments as easy as catching the Snitch.







The

Happee Birthdae Harry Blush

brings a soft, rosy glow to your cheeks, channeling the charm of Harry's first-ever birthday cake. Perfectly pressed and effortlessly buildable, this blush adds a touch of sweetness to every look.







Lips take center stage with the

Quidditch Champion Lip Set , featuring three dazzling shades inspired by Quidditch balls. From the natural elegance of Chaser to the bold confidence of Beater, and the everyday versatility of Keeper, these lipsticks are a magical match for any occasion.







Don't forget to add a little house pride to your look with the

Houses of Hogwarts Glitter Liner Set , featuring shimmering shades inspired by the iconic house colors of Gryffindor, Slytherin, Ravenclaw and Hufflepuff. Roar with Gryffindor's fiery red, embrace Slytherin's cunning green, dazzle with Ravenclaw's brilliant blue, or glow with Hufflepuff's warm gold – these liners will make your eyes truly spellbinding.







No magical beauty routine would be complete without the

Monster Book of Monsters Palette . This ferocious collection of 12 bold shades, ranging from fierce mattes to shimmering metallics, invites you to unleash your wild side. Handle with care, and these shadows will help you ace any beauty challenge in style.







For a bit of extra magic, the

Sweet Tooth Makeup Bag

is available separately to the main collection. This whimsical nod to Honeydukes, with playful stripes and pastel hues, is the perfect home for all your magical essentials.







Now available at SHEGLAM stores and online at

, the Harry Potter 2.0 Collection is your ticket to a beauty routine that's nothing short of enchanting.

