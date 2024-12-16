Malaysia Launches First Locally Made Electric Vehicle

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Kuala Lumpur: Malaysian automaker Proton unveiled the country's first locally-produced electric vehicle on Monday, after the pledged to boost EV uptake on the roads.

Proton -- which is backed by Chinese automotive giant Geely -- launched the e.MAS 7 SUV at the Malaysia International Trade and Centre in Kuala Lumpur.

The cheapest e.MAS 7 will be priced at 105,800 ringgit ($23,700), whilst a top-of-the-range model will retail for 123,800 ringgit.

Cars produced by China's BYD and Elon Musk's Tesla brand are already available in Malaysia, but the government has announced plans for EVs to make up 20 percent of new vehicle sales by 2030.

Geely owns 49.9 percent of Proton and last year announced a $10 billion investment in the firm's plant in Tanjong Malim -- 50 kilometres (30 miles) north of Kuala Lumpur.

"It is hoped that the e.MAS 7 EV model can promote our ability to produce quality electric vehicles," Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said at the vehicle's launch.

Local automotive analyst Nicholas King said the low cost may spur the government's electrification plans.

"The price... is sure to shake up the local EV market," said King, a senior editor at car website KeyAuto.