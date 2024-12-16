Film Actor Mem Ferda Turns His Trauma Into Poetic Gold With Powerful Anthology 'HAPPYAGONY'

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

HAPPYAGONY - a collection of Poems by Mem Ferda

Mem Ferda in Hospital after surgery

AMAZON BEST SELLERS LIST - HAPPYAGONY TOPS THE LIST.

Esteemed British and Producer Mem Ferda steps into the literary world by releasing his first poetry anthology, 'HAPPYAGONY'

- Mem Ferda

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The action star known for his captivating performances in films like Pusher, Plastic, Revolver, London Heist and The Devil's Double, Ferda now channels his artistic expression into a new medium, unveiling a poetry collection that explores the essence of human experience with unfiltered emotion and insights.

From a tumultuous life filled with dramatic extremes, Ferda's poetry touches on universal themes such as Youth, Wealth, Society, Love, and Grief. The anthology emerged after a devastating fall off rocks at Pevensey Bay during a photoshoot in 2023. The severity of the fall necessitated immediate surgical intervention on both of Mem's legs. Following a year of intensive physiotherapy, Mem regained the ability to ambulate; however, physical therapy remains ongoing.

Mem unveiled his poetic talent with the publication of HAPPYAGONY, a collection of poems showcasing his literary skill and offering a glimpse into his healing journey. Drawing from the highs and lows of his dynamic life, Ferda's work in poetry is as compelling and impactful as his acting, inviting readers to explore the depths of human emotion and resilience.

HAPPYAGONY promises to engage readers with its range of feelings, from raw and gritty to inspiring and vivid, reflecting the intensity of the Actor 's experiences. The collection comprises fifty poems accompanied by beautiful illustrations, each a testament to Ferda's journey toward healing and his embrace of poetry as a form of catharsis.

HAPPYAGONY is more than just a poetry book-it's an intimate look at a man who has continually transformed personal adversity into creative expression.

'HAPPYAGONY-A Collection of Poems by Mem Ferda' is now available on Amazon in paperback, hardback, Kindle, and audiobook formats. In its first week of release, it shot to the Number One position in Amazon's Hot New Releases. It is also available worldwide at Major bookstores, i.e., Waterstones, WHSmith, Foyles, and Barnes & Noble.



Immerse yourself in the evocative verses of Mem Ferda's latest poetry collection, HAPPYAGONY. Visit his website Happyagony . Explore his biography and learn about the sources of inspiration that shaped this remarkable work.

Critical Acclaim:

."A heartfelt collection that offers a meaningful cathartic reading experience. The pages bleed with feeling," praises Independent Book Review.

.Readers' Favorite describes it as "an exceptional and thoughtful collection of modern poetry. Very highly recommended."

.Kirkus Reviews highlights it as "an enterprising anthology exploring many facets of the human experience."

.Literary Titan calls it "an emotional rollercoaster, perfect for anyone who enjoys introspective poetry and isn't afraid to explore vulnerability and complex feelings."

. "A unique autobiographical insight that feels more intimate than a memoir. A worthwhile read for poetry fans." Lovereading



About the Author

Mem Ferda is a celebrated British actor, award-winning film producer, and now, a poet whose multifaceted creativity has resonated through an extensive career in film and television. Born in South-West London to a Turkish diplomat father and a polyglot mother, Ferda's passion for the arts was ignited at a young age. He holds a BSc Psychology Honours degree, an MBA, and a Postgraduate Degree in Classical Acting from the prestigious London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art (LAMDA), further honed by studies at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art (RADA).

With over 200 film and TV credits, Ferda has portrayed heroic and villainous characters, sharing the screen with Hollywood icons such as Ray Liotta, Idris Elba, Drew Barrymore,

Toni Collette and Dominic Cooper. His performances radiate rugged charisma and a compelling presence, shaped by a life as vibrant and dramatic as the characters he embodies. Beyond the screen, Ferda is a dedicated philanthropist who supports various international charities.

HAPPYAGONY - A Collection of Poems by MEM FERDA - OFFICIAL TRAILER - #HAPPYAGONY

