BATCH's AI-Driven Carrier Scorecards Maximize Service Quality

Intelligent Carrier Scorecards Elevate Performance Metrics

LONG BEACH, Calif., Dec. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BATCH Freight fosters a healthy freight marketplace by rewarding high-performing carriers and providing top-notch service to their shippers.

Within BATCH's Advanced Trucking & Logistics System (ATLAS ), carrier scorecards are a hub to track, generate, store, and display carriers' performance based on their performance history. It answers a basic question of how the carrier is doing, provides the insights to drive operational decisions, and fuels the key parameters for system prediction and recommendations.

Aligned with BATCH's shippers' service requirements and industry benchmarks, ATLAS carrier scorecards measure the performance of a carrier based on their historical record, including their cancellation rate, timeliness of document submission, pickup & delivery performance, and consistency in the platform.

ATLAS benefits the overall network with proper tracking and ranking of carrier performance that is typically done manually by dispatchers, customer service reps, and operations managers, ultimately improving carrier performance, increasing carrier engagement in the community, and creating the virtuous cycle for platform automations.

Performance Metrics are calculated based on the performance for the past 90 days with a rolling window, with week over week breakdown to track carriers' improvement. The overall rating is derived from the scores of several subcategories including:



Cancellations

Rescheduling

Completed Jobs

On-time Document submission

On-time delivery Tech usage

Carriers can see their performance, expectations, and tips for improving their scorecard directly in the BATCH mobile app (learn more ).

According to Mirna Kusalovic, BATCH's CTO, "ATLAS' dispatch algorithms guarantee operational excellence by factoring in each carrier's historical driving data, completion rates, safety records, and personal preferences, and the matches them to exclusive Smart Jobs based on their location, schedule, and current availability." She continues, "We reward our best top performing carriers by allowing them to view and book these Smart Jobs before other carriers can access them in the BATCH freight marketplace. This enhances each carrier's working efficiency, while appreciating their commitment to delivering high quality service and maximizing on-time delivery rates for our shippers."

With ATLAS carrier performance scorecards and automated Smart Job matching, BATCH has made the process of booking loads faster, more efficient, and tailored to both carrier and shipper needs.

It's a win-win situation for everyone involved making the movement of freight simple, smart, and highly efficient.

About BATCH Freight:

BATCH is committed to transforming the logistics industry through innovative technology solutions that streamline operations and enhance efficiency. With a focus on leveraging AI and machine learning, BATCH is dedicated to empowering shippers and brokerages to thrive in a competitive market. To learn more, visit batchfreight .

