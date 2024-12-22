OIC Condemns Israeli Actions In Gaza At D-8 Summit In Cairo

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) The Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Hussein Ibrahim Taha, stated on Thursday that Israeli actions in the Gaza Strip constitute a violation of international law and humanitarian principles. Taha made the remarks while addressing the 11th Developing Eight (D-8) Summit for Economic Cooperation , which opened today in Cairo.

Taha also highlighted the pivotal nature of the summit, given the rapid succession of global events. During his address, Taha announced that the OIC had formalized a memorandum of understanding with the organisation focused on developing nations.

The D-8 Summit is being held under the theme“Investing in Youth and Supporting Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises – Shaping the Economy of Tomorrow.” According to the Egyptian State Information Service, discussions will focus on addressing the ongoing global economic and political changes. Heads of state and government representatives from the member nations – Egypt, Bangladesh, Indonesia, Iran, Malaysia, Nigeria, Pakistan, and Turkey – are attending the summit.

Egypt assumed the presidency of the D-8 in May and will continue to lead the group's activities until the end of next year. Numerous bilateral meetings and smaller summits are scheduled alongside the main D-8 Summit, involving both heads of state and participating delegations.

The D-8 , or Developing Eight, is a cooperative framework for development among its member countries. The organisation aims to strengthen economic ties and social bonds among its member nations: Egypt, Bangladesh, Indonesia, Iran, Malaysia, Nigeria, Pakistan, and Turkey.