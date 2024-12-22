Iran condemns assassination of embassy staffer in Damascus

(MENAFN) The Iranian of Foreign Affairs has vehemently condemned the assassination of one of its diplomats in Damascus, Syria, following a attack on his vehicle.



This tragic event took place on December 15 and has prompted strong condemnation from Tehran, which is calling for immediate action against those responsible.



On Saturday, Esmail Baqaei, the spokesperson for the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, expressed heartfelt condolences to both the Iranian people and the family of Seyyed Davoud Bitaraf, the victim of the violent attack.



Baqaei referred to Bitaraf’s death as an act of terrorism perpetrated by “terrorist elements,” and confirmed that the victim's remains had been recovered, identified, and returned to Iran in recent days.



Baqaei also urged Syria’s transitional government to take responsibility by locating and prosecuting those behind the attack. "The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is seriously pursuing this matter through diplomatic and international channels to ensure justice is served,” he declared.



In a press briefing held on Monday in Tehran, Baqaei also discussed the planned reopening of Iran’s embassy in Damascus, stressing that ensuring security would remain a top priority.

