Rio2 Reports On Fenix Gold Mine Progress

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rio2 Limited (" Rio2" or the" Company ") (TSXV: RIO ; OTCQX: RIOFF ; BVL: RIO ), after completing the Company's highly successful debt and equity financing announced on October 21, 2024, provides an update on the progress made by its Chilean subsidiary, Fenix Limitada ("Fenix Gold"), which is currently constructing the Fenix Mine located in the Maricunga Gold Belt of the Atacama Region, in Chile. Advancements include the commencement of hiring of our Chilean workforce, mobilization of civil construction and plant construction contractors, completion of civil works for the processing plant site and commencement of construction of the heap leach pad and adjoining PLS pond. The Company has also entered a fixed price contract totaling US$49M (plus GST) with its plant construction contractor, HLC Chile SPA, for the construction of the Fenix Gold Mine adsorption, desorption, and gold recovery ("ADR") plant, associated infrastructure and site electrical distribution lines. Long lead items such as gensets, principal pumps, and electrical switchgear facilities have been purchased directly by Fenix Gold. Rio2 will provide guidance in January 2025 for the construction schedule and associated budget, along with a projection of when the first gold production is expected to be achieved.

Andrew Cox, President & CEO, commented,“Since closing our debt and equity financing in October, we have made excellent progress on all fronts related to the construction of our Fenix Gold Mine. The execution of the mine built on our proven alliance approach with our civil contractor and plant contractor is progressing as planned and the negotiation of a fixed price contract for the plant construction is a positive bonus to managing and controlling our construction budget. We are extremely happy to see the positive impact that we are making to employment in the Atacama Region and look forward to providing regular quarterly updates through construction in 2025.”

IMPLEMENTATION OF SAP S/4HANA CLOUD

Rio2 also announces that it has selected the GROW with SAP solution for Enterprise Resource Planning (“ERP”) and Syntax as its implementation partner. This ERP software solution will be used by Rio2 to manage our core business processes, including finance, human resources, supply chain and procurement, all within a unified view of activity and single source of information. The Grow with SAP solution will help streamline business operations by centralizing data across different departments and disciplines, allowing for better decision making and improved efficiency.

Syntax will work with Rio2 to implement SAP S/4HANA Cloud through GROW with SAP. Rio2 selected Syntax as its implementation partner due to our confidence in Syntax's ability to execute the implementation successfully, as well as Syntax's significant expertise in and understanding of the mining industry.

“Digital transformation is not a nice-to-have; it's necessary for successfully operating in today's mining industry,” said Michelle Smith, Vice-President, Syntax Mining Practice,“Syntax is proud to work with Rio2 to streamline processes, enhance data visibility, and enable smarter decisions while accelerating their transformation journey.”

The implementation of SAP S4/HANA Cloud will support Rio2 at the mine site and in its corporate offices. On-site, SAP S/4 HANA Cloud will support the operations team during the construction of the Fenix Gold Mine and afterward when Fenix is in production; off-site, the implementation will allow Rio2's corporate offices to analyze vital data, as well as optimize financial reporting. The Company is targeting a“go-live” of SAP S/4HANA Cloud in Q2 2025.

“As we move towards the next phase of our Company with the construction of the Fenix Gold Mine, we are really excited about the implementation of SAP S/4HANA Cloud. It's a scalable solution that will grow alongside us, improving both our operations and finance functions,” says Kathryn Johnson, EVP – CFO and Corporate Secretary.“We are also pleased to be working with Syntax on this project. We felt that Syntax's long-standing experience and reputation for excellence working with mining companies across Canada, the US, and globally made them a great match for our business.”

Rio2 is familiar with SAP® capabilities, as its mining contractor also leverages SAP® tools in its business activities. This existing synergy between Rio2 and its mining contractor should result in increased efficiency, reducing costs and directly contributing to operational effectiveness.

IMPLEMENTATION OF VRIFY 3D VISUALIZATION

Rio2 has been working closely with VRIFY Technology Inc (“VRIFY”) over the past few months and recently implemented the VRIFY system to help showcase the Company's Fenix Gold Project as it progresses through construction into production over the next 12 to 24 months. Rio2 believes the VRIFY platform will provide enhanced communication and visualization of our Fenix Gold Mine setting, scale, and historical data as the project advances.

To view a 3D VRIFY version of Rio2's corporate presentation please click the following link: or visit the Company's website at

FENIX GOLD PROJECT

The Fenix Gold project is one of the largest undeveloped gold oxide, heap leach projects in the Americas, hosting a Measured and Indicated mineral resource (as such term is defined in National Instrument 43-101 -Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects,“NI 43-101”) of 4.8 million ounces of gold which the Company believes will make a positive contribution to the Atacama Region and Chile. The Project is an example of modern gold mining where a full complement of technical, environmental, and social considerations has been consulted on and designed in from the outset. The Project represents a significant investment in the gold mining business in Chile by a junior mining company of approximately US$235M of initial and sustaining capital and will generate employment for at least 1,200 people during the construction phase and 550 people during the 17-year operations phase. The mine being contemplated at the Project will be a run-of-mine heap leach operation; no crushing or tailings storage facilities are required, thereby minimizing the overall impact and footprint of the Project.

The scientific and technical content of this news release has been reviewed, approved and verified ‎by Ronoel Vega, Min. Eng., MMBA, FAusIMM, who is a QP under NI 43-101. For additional information regarding the Project, including key parameters, assumptions ‎and risks associated with its development, see the independent technical report entitled ‎‎“NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Feasibility Study for the Fenix Gold Project” (the“Feasibility Study”) pursuant to National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (“NI 43-101”). The Feasibility Study is dated October 16, 2023, with an effective date of October 16, 2023, a copy of which document is available under ‎Rio2's SEDAR+ profile at ‎ .

ABOUT RIO2 LIMITED

Rio2 is a mining company with a focus on development and mining operations with a team that ‎has proven technical skills as well as successful capital markets track record. Rio2 is focused on ‎taking its Fenix Gold Project in Chile to production in the shortest possible timeframe based on a ‎staged development strategy. Rio2 and its wholly owned subsidiary, Fenix Gold Limitada, are ‎companies with the highest environmental standards and responsibility with the firm conviction ‎that it is possible to develop mining projects that respect the three pillars (Social, Environment, ‎Economics) of responsible development. As related companies, we reaffirm our commitment to ‎apply environmental standards beyond those that are mandated by regulators, seeking to ‎protect and preserve the environment of the territories that we operate in.‎

To learn more about Rio2 Limited, please visit: or Rio2's SEDAR+ profile at .

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF RIO2 LIMITED

Alex Black

Executive Chairman

Email: ...

Tel: +51 99279 4655

Kathryn Johnson

Executive Vice President, CFO & Corporate Secretary

Email: ...

Tel: +1 604 762 4720

