BML Munjal University and Axis Bank Launch Bharat Banking Programme to Empower Banking Professionals

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Gurugram, 16th December 2024: In a landmark moment for professional development, BML Munjal University has partnered with Axis Bank to launch the Bharat Banking Programme—a visionary initiative that promises to revolutionize rural and semi urban (RuSu) financial services across India. The collaboration brings together academic brilliance and industry expertise to cultivate a new generation of banking professionals uniquely equipped to serve India's RuSu communities.



By implementing a meticulously designed Hire-Train-Deploy model, the initiative will equip 50 Axis Bank Assistant Managers with advanced skills aligned with RBI guidelines. The comprehensive curriculum encompasses a three-month residential training at BML Munjal University Campus, followed by a four-month internship and five months of On-Job-Training experience, ensuring participants gain deep, practical insights into RuSu banking dynamics.



"This program is strategically structured to provide new hires with real-time experience and product knowledge," said Dr. Prashant Verma, Director Academics, CCE BML Munjal University. "Rural India continues to face challenges such as limited access to formal banking services and financial literacy, which hinder economic growth and inclusion. Our ultimate goal is to empower these Assistant Managers as specialists who can seamlessly connect Rural India to Modern Urban India, driving financial inclusion and sustainable growth in rural markets."



Rajkamal Vempati, Head of Human Resources at Axis Bank, said, "We are excited to launch the Bharat Banking program, specifically designed to create job opportunities in rural and unbanked areas. This initiative underscores our commitment to fostering inclusive growth and strengthening communities. By harnessing the immense potential of rural talent, we aim to build a diverse and dynamic workforce that drives innovation and success. We are confident that this program will bridge the skill gap and bring employment opportunities directly to our talent pool."



The Centre of Continuing Education (CCE) stands at the epicentre of this ground breaking initiative. By crafting a curriculum that goes beyond traditional boundaries, BMU is demonstrating that true education is about creating change makers, not just graduates. The program blends theoretical knowledge with real-world problem-solving skills that address the intricate challenges of rural banking.



The Bharat Banking Programme was officially inaugurated on 12th December 2024, where participants and founding batch members interacted with the leadership team. Dr. Pratik Modi led the proceedings, accompanied by BMU faculty and senior representatives from Axis Bank. Ms. Swati Munjal, Ms. Rajkamal, and the leadership teams engaged in a strategic discussion, reflecting on how the program can create specialists capable of connecting rural India with modern urban markets. What sets this collaboration apart is its holistic vision. Participants will not only gain skills but will also develop a deep understanding of how financial inclusion can drive sustainable community development.



In an era of rapid technological and economic transformation, BML Munjal University’s Bharat Banking Programme initiative underscores a critical truth: upskilling is no longer a choice but a necessity. The program embodies the principle that workforce development requires a continuous learning mind set. By investing in current employees' growth and adaptation, organizations can ensure their teams remain agile, competitive, and prepared for emerging challenges. As India continues to evolve, partnerships like these will be crucial in bridging gaps, breaking barriers, and creating opportunities.

About BML Munjal University: BML Munjal University (BMU) is a not-for-profit initiative founded by the promoters of the Hero Group, named after its late Founder Chairman. BMU’s mission is to reimagine education in India by creating a world-class teaching, learning, and research environment. It offers a range of undergraduate and postgraduate programs across diverse disciplines. The School of Liberal Studies (SoLS) is known for its immersive pedagogy, which encourages students to tackle real-world challenges with empathy and creativity. BMU envisions its graduates as socially responsible leaders who contribute to a more sustainable and equitable future.





MENAFN16122024005232011781ID1108997506