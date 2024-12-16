Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Market Worth $16.0 Billion By 2029 At A CAGR Of 3.0%, Says Marketsandmarkets™

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Delray Beach, FL, Dec. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Pressure Sensitive Adhesives size is projected to grow from USD 13.8 billion in 2024 to USD 16.0 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 3.0%, as per the recent study by MarketsandMarketsTM . The increasing demand for bio-based PSAs and stringent environmental regulations on VOC emissions are driving the development of alternatives to high-VOC-content adhesives, creating a moderate threat of substitutes in the market. To meet the high PSA demand, leading manufacturers have set up various-sized plants, resulting in significant market fragmentation. Despite this, intense competition among existing players acts as a barrier for new entrants, making the competitive rivalry in the market very high.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (Germany),

Dow (US),

Avery Dennison Corporation (US),

H.B. Fuller (US),

3M (US),

Arkema S.A. (France),

Sika AG (Switzerland),

Scapa Group PLC (UK), Wacker Chemie AG (Germany)

The water-based segment is expected to account for one of the largest shares in 2023.

The acrylic segment is expected to account for the largest share in 2023. Asia Pacific is expected to account for the largest share in 2023.

The choice of PSA chemistry-acrylic, rubber, or silicone-depends on the specific requirements of the application. Acrylic PSAs offer a balance of durability and environmental resistance, rubber-based PSAs provide quick bonding and good adhesion to various surfaces, and silicone PSAs excel in extreme conditions and specialized applications. Understanding the unique properties of each chemistry type allows manufacturers to select the most suitable adhesive for their needs, ensuring optimal performance and longevity

Acrylic pressure-sensitive adhesives (PSAs) are predominantly classified into two types: water-based and solvent-based. These adhesives are highly versatile, and their properties can be tailored by selecting specific monomers and adjusting the level of polymerization. The production process of solvent-borne, water-borne, and solvent-free acrylic PSAs involves the polymerization of various acrylic, methacrylic, and other monomers with pendant functional groups in a refluxing organic solvent. High-performance PSAs can be achieved by maintaining low molecular weight, resulting in high solid content, low-viscosity solutions, and low melt viscosity.

The automotive industry is a major consumer of acrylic PSAs. According to the 2023 production statistics released by the Organisation Internationale des Constructeurs d'Automobiles (OICA), China, the United States, and Japan are among the top producers of automobiles globally, holding these positions for many years. The rapidly increasing population and the consequent rise in automobile demand have driven the growth of acrylic PSA applications in the automotive sector. These trends are expected to continue, further boosting the demand for acrylic PSAs in automotive applications in the coming years.

Water-based technology in pressure-sensitive adhesives (PSAs) involves emulsifying the adhesive components in water, applying the mixture to a substrate, and then drying it to form a solid adhesive layer. These adhesives are typically formulated as emulsions of acrylic polymers stabilized by surfactants, which help disperse the hydrophobic polymer particles in water. During the drying process, the water evaporates, the polymer particles coalesce, and the surfactant segregates, creating pathways for moisture to penetrate the adhesive film. This process is essential for achieving the desired performance characteristics in tack, peel, and shear.

Water-based PSAs are available in various chemistries, including acrylic, rubber, and vinyl formulations. These adhesives offer several advantages, such as high molecular weight and low solubility, which result in limited biodegradability. This characteristic ensures that water-based PSAs do not accumulate in the food chain and can be effectively managed in wastewater treatment processes. The adhesives readily adsorb onto wastewater treatment sludge, facilitating the separation of effluents, and they remain stable under specified storage and usage conditions. Additionally, they exhibit fire-retardant properties.

