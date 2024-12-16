Azerbaijan's FM Meets With Secretary Of Holy See For Relations With States And International Organizations
Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with
Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher, Secretary for Relations with
States and International Organizations of the Holy See,
The post reads that a one-on-one meeting between the parties had
begun.
It is worth noting that Azerbaijan and the Holy See have
maintained diplomatic relations since May 1992. This relationship
reflects mutual respect and cooperation, particularly in areas such
as cultural exchange, interfaith dialogue, and humanitarian
efforts.
High-level visits and regular diplomatic engagements underscore
the importance both entities place on their relationship.
Cultural exchanges are a significant aspect of their relations.
Azerbaijan has shown interest in the Vatican's cultural and
religious heritage, and there have been several initiatives to
foster mutual understanding and respect between the Azerbaijani
people and the Catholic Church.
Both parties working together on various initiatives aimed at
promoting peace, social justice, and interfaith harmony. The Holy
See has also shown support for Azerbaijan's efforts in preserving
its multicultural and multi-faith society.
These diplomatic and cultural engagements illustrate the strong
and growing relationship between Azerbaijan and the Holy See, based
on shared values and mutual interests.
