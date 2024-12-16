Azerbaijan's FM Meets With Secretary Of Holy See For Relations With States And International Organizations

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Qabil Ashirov Read more

Azerbaijan's Foreign Jeyhun Bayramov met with Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher, Secretary for Relations with States and International Organizations of the Holy See, Azernews reports, citing a post shared on the ministry's "X" account.

The post reads that a one-on-one meeting between the parties had begun.

It is worth noting that Azerbaijan and the Holy See have maintained relations since May 1992. This relationship reflects mutual respect and cooperation, particularly in areas such as cultural exchange, interfaith dialogue, and humanitarian efforts.

High-level visits and regular diplomatic engagements underscore the importance both entities place on their relationship.

Cultural exchanges are a significant aspect of their relations. Azerbaijan has shown interest in the Vatican's cultural and religious heritage, and there have been several initiatives to foster mutual understanding and respect between the Azerbaijani people and the Catholic Church.

Both parties working together on various initiatives aimed at promoting peace, social justice, and interfaith harmony. The Holy See has also shown support for Azerbaijan's efforts in preserving its multicultural and multi-faith society.

These diplomatic and cultural engagements illustrate the strong and growing relationship between Azerbaijan and the Holy See, based on shared values and mutual interests.