Mizoram CM Launches Rubber Mission To Help 1,000 Farmers Each Year

(MENAFN- IANS) Aizawl, Dec 16 (IANS) In a significant step towards transforming Mizoram's agricultural landscape, Chief Lalduhoma on Monday launched the "Chief Minister's Rubber Mission" benefiting 1,000 farmers each year.

A senior official said that the "Chief Minister's Rubber Mission", set to commence in the 2025-26 year, aims to cultivate 1,000 hectares annually, benefiting 1,000 farmers each year.

The mission's first phase, spanning four years, targets the development of 4,000 hectares of land, he said.

Addressing the function at the Dawrpui Multipurpose Hall, Aizawl, the Chief Minister highlighted the potential of rubber as a globally high-demand crop that offers sustainable income opportunities while contributing to environmental conservation.

Lalduhoma acknowledged the past struggles faced by Mizoram's farmers with various crops and plantation initiatives, which often led to disappointment and eroded trust in government programs.

He assured the public of the mission's well-planned design and its potential to utilise Mizoram's arable land effectively, transforming the state into a rubber production hub.

Before launching the mission, officials of the state conducted an in-depth study by visiting Tripura, Kerala, and the Rubber Board of India, gaining valuable insights and expertise to ensure the program's successful implementation.

Minister for Land Resources Lalthansanga commended the Chief Minister's vision and revealed that the initiative was conceptualised after extensive consultations with Rubber Board of India Chairman, Sawar Dhanania.

He emphasised that the nodal department is fully prepared to execute the mission efficiently and deliver tangible benefits to farmers.

In a significant moment during the event, NABARD's General Manager Pankaja Borah handed over a sanction letter of Rs 27.98 crore for the initial phase of the mission, which will cover seven of the 11 districts in the state.

The Mizoram Chief Minister's Rubber Mission exemplifies the state government's dedication to economic empowerment and environmental sustainability for farmers, marking a new chapter in Mizoram's agricultural progress, officials pointed out.

Minister for Land Resources, Soil & Water Conservation Lalthansanga also attended the function.