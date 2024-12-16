Asia Markets Reverse Earlier Gains

(MENAFN- Baystreet) Asia-Pacific markets were mostly down on Monday, reversing earlier gains with investors looking to several major central decisions due this week including the Bank of Japan and the People's Bank of China.

In Japan, the 225 let go of 12.95 points to 39,457.49.

The BOJ is likely to hold rates when it releases its decision on Thursday, while the PBOC will announce its loan prime rates on Friday. The one-year LPR influences corporate loans and most household loans in China, while the five-year LPR serves as a benchmark for mortgage rates.

In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng slumped 175.35 points, or 0.9%, to 19,795.49.

Korean markets tailed off a mite. This comes after the country's parliament impeached South Korean president Yoon Suk Yeol on Saturday. On Monday, the country's finance ministry reportedly said it will continue monitoring financial and foreign exchange markets in the wake of the impeachment.

Australian markets lost ground, marking a fifth straight losing session.

CHINA

In Shanghai, the CSI 300 shed 21.34 points, or 0.5%, to 3,911.84

On Monday, traders are assessing an economic data dump out from China, including November numbers for industrial production, retail sales and home prices in the country.

In other markets

In Taiwan, the Taiex gained 19.42 points, or 0.1%, to 23,039.90

In Korea, the Kospi index sank 5.49 points, or 0.2%, to 2,488.97

In Singapore, the Straits Times Index took on 10.68 points, or 0.3%, at 3,821.03

In New Zealand, the NZX 50 jumped 43.08 points, or 0.3%, to 12,797.34.

In Australia, the ASX 200 slipped 46.47 points, or 0.6%, to 8,249.48.











