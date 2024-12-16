Prime Minister underscores importance of enhancing Jordan’s postal services

(MENAFN) Prime Minister Dr. Jaafar Hassan underscored the importance of enhancing Jordan’s postal services by leveraging modern technology to improve service delivery to citizens and the private sector. His remarks came during a visit to Jordan Post on Sunday, where he was briefed on various services, including the E-Commerce Customs Center, the Courier Company, and the Stamp Museum. The Prime Minister was also informed about current and future development plans aimed at expanding postal services. Dr. Hassan highlighted Jordan Post’s historical significance as one of the country’s oldest public institutions, which has long served citizens. He praised the institution for its role in preserving Jordan’s history through its collection of stamps and postal memorabilia, which document key milestones in the nation’s development.



During his visit, the Prime Minister commended the work of the E-Commerce Customs Center and the Courier Company for facilitating the clearance of parcels and transactions, benefiting both citizens and businesses. He emphasized the need to streamline procedures for e-commerce operations and to continue leveraging the National Trade Window for more efficient clearance processes. Dr. Hassan stressed the importance of collaboration between Jordan Post and the private sector, particularly startups in related fields, to further develop postal services. This includes exploring new opportunities in areas like marketing, e-commerce, electronic payment systems, and the delivery of essential goods such as medicines. He pointed out that Jordan Post’s network of over 200 offices across the Kingdom could play a crucial role in expanding services and creating job opportunities for youth, especially in the governorates.



The Prime Minister also called for linking Jordan Post’s services with a digital initiative developed by local youth. This initiative aims to promote and market products from small enterprises in the governorates, enabling them to reach consumers more effectively. Sami Al-Daoud, Chairman of Jordan Post’s Board of Directors, shared updates on the company’s progress, including efforts to reduce its debt by eight million dinars as part of a plan to eliminate all debt by 2029. He also highlighted developments in real estate investments, electronic payment services, and partnerships with the National Aid Fund. Al-Daoud emphasized that Jordan Post’s strategies align with the country’s economic modernization vision, focusing on enhancing services, fostering public-private sector partnerships, and optimizing available resources.



In the presence of the Minister of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship, Eng. Sami Al-Samirat, and Jordan Post CEO Hanadi Al-Tayeb, the Prime Minister launched two key initiatives: the Jordan Post app, which allows users to send parcels without visiting post offices, and the Jordan Post prepaid credit card app, which offers global electronic payment services. Lastly, the Prime Minister visited the Stamp Museum at Jordan Post, which showcases stamps dating back to 1918, and praised the preservation of Jordan’s national heritage. He was also briefed on the release of a new set of stamps marking the 75th anniversary of the Jordan Football Association.

