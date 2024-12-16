Plight of displaced Gazans along coastal areas worsens with every rainfall

(MENAFN) The plight of displaced Gazans along the coastal areas is worsening with every rainfall, as their tents—already worn out—fail to protect them from the harsh winter cold or the scorching summer heat. Each rainy depression brings more suffering, as the floods and strong sea waves threaten their already fragile shelters. Sanaa Abu Lihi, displaced from Al-Qarara, shared her distress about last night's heavy rainfall, which flooded her tent. She described the life of the displaced on the seashore as one of constant fear and uncertainty, likening it to a "suspended execution." The extreme cold and rising sea waves have repeatedly endangered their lives, with waves so high they almost swept away their tents.



Abu Lihi also spoke of the additional hardship faced by her husband, Mohammed Abu Lihi, 75, who struggles with the cold due to an old injury in his foot. Despite this, he is forced to endure the harsh conditions. She expressed frustration over the unfulfilled promises made by some aid organizations that had visited them, offering new tents and safer locations, but nothing had materialized. Just a few meters away, another displaced person, Ahmed Aliwa, began his day after a sleepless night spent reinforcing sand barriers around his tent. Aliwa highlighted the daily struggles of the displaced living by the sea, as their tents become increasingly unusable with each storm, and the rising tide continues to threaten their lives.



He warned that if the situation persists, it could lead to a disaster, as high tides in the past have reached Al-Rashid Street, endangering everyone living along the beach. Aliwa called on international organizations to urgently provide the displaced with safer shelters, away from the dangerous coastline, which has become a constant source of fear, in addition to the trauma caused by Israeli airstrikes that forced them to flee their homes. In a related statement, Ismail al-Thawabteh, the director of the Gaza government information office, condemned the Israeli occupation for continuing to block all crossings into Gaza, preventing aid and food from reaching the strip. He warned that Gaza is facing a catastrophic humanitarian crisis due to the occupation's deliberate policy of starvation.

