In the United States of America, which has a very complex and unstable structure, the Party is handing over its four-year term of power to the newly elected Republicans. Americans are saying goodbye to the old era and are looking with great hope for the of the grievances that arose before in the new period of power under Donald Trump's leadership.

In fact, the US political will is calculated not only for the domestic audience but also to influence regions outside the continent. For example, the previous Biden administration created some unpleasant impressions both domestically and in the world's several regions, including the South Caucasus, with some of its political missteps. Let's say that the 30-year-old Garabagh conflict was resolved precisely during the Trump era, but no results have been achieved during Biden's presidency from 2021 to the present day towards signing peace. On the contrary, the Armenian lobby that particularly dominates the US Congress has subjected the Biden-Harris administration to serious criticism for not supporting the conflict. Therefore, we would not be wrong to say that 2021-2025 was remembered as a heavy reporting period for the Armenian lobby for the Democrats. The situation even reached the point that the Biden administration, about a month before their departure, attempted to destroy the relations that had been established between Washington and Baku for over three decades.

Now a strange question arises: did the Democrats, who are helpless in the face of the Armenian lobby and are unstable in their decisions, really end up in this situation because they are true "democrats", or is it because of their pro-Armenian position or their incapability in the face of the lobby that Azerbaijan and Armenia have not yet been able to sign a peace treaty? The answer to this question will of course be known after the open position of the Trump administration, which will take office next year.

However, due to the dynamics of world events, new information is emerging every day. In particular, such information comes from Armenian lobby organizations, especially ANCA, which gives special ranks to politicians in the US Congress, cascading them into grades according to their selfless services to Armenians.

According to recent news, President-elect Donald Trump on Saturday announced his new appointment – ​​asking the former Congressman, Devin Nunes, and the CEO of social media platform Truth Social, to lead the President's Intelligence Advisory Board, an independent group within the Executive Office that oversees the U.S. intelligence community's compliance with the Constitution.

Circulating this news, ANCA immediately tried to highlight the service of the new representative close to the Trump administration to the Armenian lobby, presenting him as follows: a retired legislator with an A+ ANCA grade.

Apparently, ANCA is trying to appreciate Davin Nunes' previous activities more by adding "A+" to his rank, and moreover, it intends to closely unite such members from the Trump administration in new activities as of January 20.

Perhaps the Armenian lobby is using some rhetoric to inflate its influence or is trying to hypothetically present Trump, who is tepid towards Armenians compared to Biden, as more pro-Armenian.

Either way, the new 4-year term of the US government faces a new test from the Armenian lobby, which has spread like a parasite across the continent. Perhaps Trump will not let them close with his strong character, but the criticisms heaped on the Biden-Harris administration can be expected for the Trump administration as well.