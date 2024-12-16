Armenian Lobby Tries To Poach Reps Of Incoming US Administration

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Elnur Enveroglu
In the United States of America, which has a very complex and
unstable Political structure, the Democratic Party is handing over
its four-year term of power to the newly elected Republicans.
Americans are saying goodbye to the old era and are looking with
great hope for the resolution of the grievances that arose before
in the new period of power under Donald Trump's leadership.
In fact, the US political will is calculated not only for the
domestic audience but also to influence regions outside the
continent. For example, the previous Biden administration created
some unpleasant impressions both domestically and in the world's
several regions, including the South Caucasus, with some of its
political missteps. Let's say that the 30-year-old Garabagh
conflict was resolved precisely during the Trump era, but no
results have been achieved during Biden's presidency from 2021 to
the present day towards signing peace. On the contrary, the
Armenian lobby that particularly dominates the US Congress has
subjected the Biden-Harris administration to serious criticism for
not supporting the conflict. Therefore, we would not be wrong to
say that 2021-2025 was remembered as a heavy reporting period for
the Armenian lobby for the Democrats. The situation even reached
the point that the Biden administration, about a month before their
departure, attempted to destroy the relations that had been
established between Washington and Baku for over three decades.
Now a strange question arises: did the Democrats, who are
helpless in the face of the Armenian lobby and are unstable in
their decisions, really end up in this situation because they are
true "democrats", or is it because of their pro-Armenian position
or their incapability in the face of the lobby that Azerbaijan and
Armenia have not yet been able to sign a peace treaty? The answer
to this question will of course be known after the open position of
the Trump administration, which will take office next year.
However, due to the dynamics of world events, new information is
emerging every day. In particular, such information comes from
Armenian lobby organizations, especially ANCA, which gives special
ranks to politicians in the US Congress, cascading them into grades
according to their selfless services to Armenians.
According to recent news, President-elect Donald Trump on
Saturday announced his new appointment – asking the former
Congressman, Devin Nunes, and the CEO of social media platform
Truth Social, to lead the President's Intelligence Advisory Board,
an independent group within the Executive Office that oversees the
U.S. intelligence community's compliance with the Constitution.
Circulating this news, ANCA immediately tried to highlight the
service of the new representative close to the Trump administration
to the Armenian lobby, presenting him as follows: a retired
legislator with an A+ ANCA grade.
Apparently, ANCA is trying to appreciate Davin Nunes' previous
activities more by adding "A+" to his rank, and moreover, it
intends to closely unite such members from the Trump administration
in new activities as of January 20.
Perhaps the Armenian lobby is using some rhetoric to inflate its
influence or is trying to hypothetically present Trump, who is
tepid towards Armenians compared to Biden, as more
pro-Armenian.
Either way, the new 4-year term of the US government faces a new
test from the Armenian lobby, which has spread like a parasite
across the continent. Perhaps Trump will not let them close with
his strong character, but the criticisms heaped on the Biden-Harris
administration can be expected for the Trump administration as
well.
