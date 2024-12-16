Herat Sandali-Making Business Thrives In Chilly Winter

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News)

HERAT CITY (Pajhwok): With the arrival of winter and increasing problem of electricity shortage in western Herat province, the for Sandali or chair-making and their sale has become the most thriving business in the province.

This product is both traditional and an affordable option for heating during cold winter months.

Mohammad Nader Ahmadi, a Sandali seller in the Carpentry Street of Herat, told Pajhwok Afghan News that this street has been a center for wooden products for a long time, and chairs of various sizes are produced for sale.

He added,“Chair makers started production three months ago, and with the onset of cold weather and worsening electricity shortages, the sale of chairs has increased.”

Zabihullah Haidari, another chair producer in Herat, expressed his happiness with the success of his business, saying:“The chairs come in different sizes and prices, ranging from 300 to 4,000 afghanis. Customers can choose the chair they need according to their preferences and financial situation.”

He added that the market demand for chairs is high, and in fact, he managed to sell 270 chairs in a single day.

On the other hand, buyers of chairs, considering the current situation, say that using chairs not only helps heat their homes during winter, but also reduces electricity costs for many families.

Abdul Kabir, one of the buyers, considers using chairs in winter essential and says,“Chairs not only heat homes but also help in reducing electricity costs.”

However, he criticized the increased prices, adding that the price of quality chairs exceeded 2000 afghanis, which for many people given the current economic situation, is too expensive.

He suggested that chair manufacturers should help lower prices for the people.

Mohammad Zareef, another buyer who purchased a Sandali, said that prices vary depending on the quality of chairs, with higher-quality ones being more expensive but more durable.

Meanwhile, officials from the Herat Chamber of Commerce expressed their satisfaction with the booming business of carpenters in the province, stating that chair-making has become popular during this time of year, and people use chairs to warm their homes.

Abdul Qadir Akbari, head of the Chamber, urged people of Herat to support the local craftsmen by purchasing these products.

Akbari added carpenters are pleased with improvement in their working conditions and wish for their products to be used by the people.

This comes at a time when, due to culture and traditions of the people of Herat, chairs have been in use for a long time, and even with the advent of electrical appliances, families still use chairs to heat their homes.

This tool is not only highly efficient but also serves as an affordable solution to combat cold winter weather.

